Mario Testino's I Love You is a celebration of weddings in latest photography book

A new photo book by the legendary Mario Testino, Peruvian fashion photographer, is set to be published next month by Taschen. The book is said to be a visual celebration that will focus on wedding photography from his four-decade career.

I Love You is the book's title, featuring iconic photographs of Kate Moss, Liz Hurley, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Sienna Miller among others. His past and present muses have included Her Royal Highness Princess Diana, as well as Madonna.

• These are the best cameras for wedding photography (opens in new tab).

Testino's photographic homage to the beauty of love and weddings, I Love You (opens in new tab) traces some of the photographer's memories of iconic moments, and many unknown and inside stories from the most talked about celebrity unions that have been captured in the privacy of close friendship and family.

Unparalleled access from Mario Testino (opens in new tab) unveils the secrets of tender, wild, and often the most festive of celebrations. A new chapter of life, and a public promise, this photo book showcases beautiful wedding events that have been captured from a unique photographic point of view, depicting beauty not only in emotion and tradition - but in the complete intimacy of the moments of shared joy.

Book cover of Testino's "I love you" (Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

(opens in new tab)

With a four-decade career as one of the world’s most successful fashion and portrait photographers, as well as a leader in the prominent fields of both culture and lifestyle, Peruvian-born Mario Testino OBE has many facets that take him beyond the surface of being just a photographer and artist, but as a cultural visionary.

Testino’s impact is uniquely powerful and broad, capturing images renowned for their freshness and intimacy. His work has been published and exhibited in cities all over the globe, and many of Testino's solo exhibitions have been shown in museums and galleries that include the London National Portrait Gallery, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

Jasmine Guinness, Leixlip Castle, County Kildare, Ireland, 2006. (Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

(opens in new tab)

Having built up unprecedented relationships and professional collaborations throughout his career with the likes of Vogue, Burberry, Michael Kors, Versace, Chanel and Gucci - Testino had opportunities to work on magazine campaigns that raised a few eyebrows, having also been published internationally in magazines such as Vogue, V Magazine and Vanity Fair.

Salma Hayek Pinault, Teatro La Fenice, Venice, Italy, 2009 (Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

(opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

"LONG LIVE LOVE!" Mario Testino

Testino's latest photo book I Love You is not only a homage to weddings and to everything they comprise, but a love declaration and a glimpse into the heart of the brides getting ready. Every image presents the unique fantasies of starting a new beginning, as well as special rites among friends, plus extraordinary parties.

With additional comments from the contributing authors, Carolina Herrera and Riccardo Lanza, this book offers glimpses into not only the big day of numerous couples but the life of Testino and how he envisioned these wedding images bringing the magic to life through his inspirational photography.

Margherita Missoni, Brunello, Italy, 2012 (Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

(opens in new tab)

I Love You will be published by TASCHEN (opens in new tab) in October, priced at £60 (£65 / AU$100 approximately) taking the format of a Hardcover, measuring 26.2 x 35 cm, weighing 1.92 kg, and comprising 248 pages.

Giovanna Battaglia and Oscar Engelbert, Punta Carena Lighthouse, Capri, Italy, 2016 (Image credit: Mario Testino / TASCHEN)

(opens in new tab)

Today's best Mario Testino. I Love You deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $80 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

• You may want to take a look at our guides to the best lenses for wedding and event photography (opens in new tab), as well as the best wedding albums (opens in new tab), not forgetting the best disposable cameras for wedding guests (opens in new tab), and check out the world's best wedding photos (opens in new tab).