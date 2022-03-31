Make Hollywood worthy videos with the new GoPro Hero 10 Creator Edition

GoPro has just launched a special Creator Edition Kit which includes a GoPro Hero 10 Black and three accessories to ensure you shoot the most professional-looking videos with your action camera. Aimed at filmmakers who need extended battery life, extra stability, an additional light source and excellent audio quality, the Creator's Edition is everything you could want in one neat package.

Launched in September 2021, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is pretty much the best action camera you can buy and one of the few that offers 5.3K video recording. It’s capable of outputting 23-megapixel stills, it features the Emmy Award-winning Hypersmooth 4.0 stabilization and can record up to 8X slow motion. Regardless of whether you're mountain biking, snowboarding or free driving, the Hero 10 will enable you to record your most exciting adventures in exceptional quality.

The brand new Creator’s Edition includes some of the best GoPro accessories including a the all new GoPro Volta Battery and Remote Control Grip. Not only does it extend the camera’s battery life by up to 4 hours when shooting in 4K, it also has buttons enabling you to control the camera. It can be detached and used as a wireless remote up to 98 feet away, it’s weather-resistant which makes it perfect for adventures and it can even be used to charge USB-C devices.

You will also receive a GoPro Media Mod which features a built-in directional microphone for enhanced audio and two additional cold shoe mounts and ports for 3.5mm and HDMI-out. An LED Light Mod is also included which enables you to shoot even in dark conditions with four levels of brightness up to 200 lumens to choose from.

“HERO10 Creator Edition is like having Hollywood in your hand. It’s the perfect setup for recording professional-quality video when vlogging, filmmaking or even live streaming,” remarks GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. “Leave the extra batteries and gear behind, all you need is the Creator Edition and you can create cinematic magic—all day long. You’ll have to recharge and refuel yourself before you even think about recharging your GoPro.

The GoPro Hero 10 Creator’s Edition is now available to order directly from GoPro for £558.46 (roughly $733/AU$980) for GoPro subscribers. A GoPro Subscription costs £49.99 for the year and includes unlimited cloud storage, up to 50% off at GoPro.com and no questions asked camera replacement. For everyone else, it will cost £759.95 (or roughly £997/AU$1334) so so you may as well subscribe and enjoy the additional perks!

The new GoPro Volta can be bought separately for $129.99/£119.99 (or $90.99/£83.99 to subscribers).

See our GoPro Volta review and GoPro Hero10 review

