Lume Cube goes XL with portable 60W COB LED monolight

The Lume Cube XL is much bigger than the original Lume Cube, but still a mighty portable device

Lume Cube's ever-expanding range of lighting equipment now includes an interesting alternative to the best LED light panels, the Lume Cube XL.

This 60W RGB Mini COB (chip on board) LED Light and the compatible Power Grip XL (sold separately) is bigger and more powerful than the Lume Cube 2.0, but the company does state that the XL is "inspired by the DNA of the original Lume Cube design ethos".

This isn't hard to see. The XL looks like an original Lume Cube and conventional monolight mashup, with a spec list that will be familiar to existing Lume Cube customers.

Just like the Lume Cube RGB Panel Pro 2.0 and RGB Tube Light Mini, the XL enables users to cycle through a full spectrum of RGB colors, and features a color temperature range of 2700K to 7500K. Unlike the aforementioned lighting products, it's received a slight boost to its CRI rating from an already impressive 96+ to 97+.

The Lume Cube XL doesn't have an internal battery, but the Power Grip XL remedies that (Image credit: Lume Cube)

As you'd expect from a Lume Cube product, the XL is compatible with the company's proprietary Lume Control app, so it can be controlled independently or as part of a group of XLs or other compatible Lume Cube lighting products, via Bluetooth Mesh.

For the more tactile-minded, however, the unit features a pair of substantial-looking knobs and an LCD display.

The Lume Cube XL also boasts seven special effects: loop, strobe, lightning, fire, candle, siren and TV. The unit comes with a Mini Reflector Cone, Diffusion Bulb and power cable, but does not contain an internal battery.

For battery operation, the separately sold Power Grip XL is required. This aluminum, 74.52Wh battery grip can be charged via USB-C and is said to provide 1h 6mins of power at 7500K and 100% brightness, or 2hrs 6mins at 7500K and 50% brightness.

Both products are available now, direct from the manufacturer. The Lume Cube XL is priced at $249 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed) and the Power Grip XL at $99.99.

