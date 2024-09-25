Lume Cube goes XL with portable 60W COB LED monolight

By
published

Lume Cube releases a portable monolight for content creators, in the form of a 60W COB LED light dubbed the Lume Cube XL

Hand holding Lume Cube XL alongside rear LCD display of Lume Cube XL
The Lume Cube XL is much bigger than the original Lume Cube, but still a mighty portable device (Image credit: Lume Cube)

Lume Cube's ever-expanding range of lighting equipment now includes an interesting alternative to the best LED light panels, the Lume Cube XL. 

This 60W RGB Mini COB (chip on board) LED Light and the compatible Power Grip XL (sold separately) is bigger and more powerful than the Lume Cube 2.0, but the company does state that the XL is "inspired by the DNA of the original Lume Cube design ethos".

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

