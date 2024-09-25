Lume Cube goes XL with portable 60W COB LED monolight

Lume Cube releases a portable monolight for content creators, in the form of a 60W COB LED light dubbed the Lume Cube XL
The Lume Cube XL is much bigger than the original Lume Cube, but still a mighty portable device(Image credit: Lume Cube)
Lume Cube's ever-expanding range of lighting equipment now includes an interesting alternative to the best LED light panels, the Lume Cube XL.
This 60W RGB Mini COB (chip on board) LED Light and the compatible Power Grip XL (sold separately) is bigger and more powerful than the Lume Cube 2.0, but the company does state that the XL is "inspired by the DNA of the original Lume Cube design ethos".
This isn't hard to see. The XL looks like an original Lume Cube and conventional monolight mashup, with a spec list that will be familiar to existing Lume Cube customers.
Just like the Lume Cube RGB Panel Pro 2.0 and RGB Tube Light Mini, the XL enables users to cycle through a full spectrum of RGB colors, and features a color temperature range of 2700K to 7500K. Unlike the aforementioned lighting products, it's received a slight boost to its CRI rating from an already impressive 96+ to 97+.
As you'd expect from a Lume Cube product, the XL is compatible with the company's proprietary Lume Control app, so it can be controlled independently or as part of a group of XLs or other compatible Lume Cube lighting products, via Bluetooth Mesh.
For the more tactile-minded, however, the unit features a pair of substantial-looking knobs and an LCD display.
The Lume Cube XL also boasts seven special effects: loop, strobe, lightning, fire, candle, siren and TV. The unit comes with a Mini Reflector Cone, Diffusion Bulb and power cable, but does not contain an internal battery.
For battery operation, the separately sold Power Grip XL is required. This aluminum, 74.52Wh battery grip can be charged via USB-C and is said to provide 1h 6mins of power at 7500K and 100% brightness, or 2hrs 6mins at 7500K and 50% brightness.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...