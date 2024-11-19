Lomography Sprocket Rocket panoramic film camera looks as pretty as a peacock as two new colors launched

The Austrian analog camera manufacturer says; “these cameras are dressed to impress and ready for bright, bold and boundary-pushing photography!” If you’re tempted by the allure of these vibrant-looking shades, they’re available now and are priced at $79 / £69.
What is the Lomography Sprocket Rocket?
The Sprocket Rocket 35mm Panoramic Camera was released back in 2011 as the world’s first panoramic wide-angle 35mm film camera dedicated to sprockets. What this means is that the device can take the best 35mm film (or any 35mm film for that matter) and deliver 1:3 panoramic images. It’s called the Sprocket Rocket because it will expose right to the edges of the film, right over the sprocket holes. Pretty neat.
The camera itself is about as simple as you can get, with few controls. Rewind and advance knobs are the only top-plate controls and there’s no shutter button. Instead, you fire the shutter by activating a small lever on the lens. Shutter speed and aperture are set via the lens, too. You can only shoot exposures at 1/100 sec or via bulb mode and can select apertures of just f/10.8 and f/16. Focusing is similarly simple, with two settings: 0.6-1m for closer subjects and 1m to infinity for everything else.
A hotshoe allows you to mount the best flashgun and the camera is able to shoot multiple exposures by simply refraining from advancing the film. Best of all, the Sprocket Rocket’s simple design doesn’t require a battery. It’s a purely mechanical device.
