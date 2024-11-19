Lomography Sprocket Rocket panoramic film camera looks as pretty as a peacock as two new colors launched

By
published

Lomography Sprocket Rocket 35mm Panoramic Camera debuts Coconut and Peacock hues, and they look pretty darn cool

Teal and white Lomography Sprocket Rocket 35mm Panoramic Cameras, on teal and white backgrounds with teal and white paint splats
The Peacock colorway is an attractive-looking teal, while Coconut is a creamy white (Image credit: Lomography / Digital Camera World)

Lomography has been busy cooking up new colorways for its Sprocket Rocket 35mm Panoramic Cameras. That’s right, the best Lomography cameras now look even more extra, thanks to the attractive-looking white and teal hues, Coconut and Peacock, respectively. These add to the existing trio of colors: black, Baja Blue and Bittersweet (a pale red).

The Austrian analog camera manufacturer says; “these cameras are dressed to impress and ready for bright, bold and boundary-pushing photography!” If you’re tempted by the allure of these vibrant-looking shades, they’re available now and are priced at $79 / £69.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles