Lomography releases color print film to rival Kodak Portra 400 - for half the price!

By
published

Lomography releases a new LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed film stock ideal for capturing the warm summer glow

LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed
(Image credit: Lomography)

The 90s aesthetic is very much in style, and film cameras will be the go-to in 2024, thanks largely to social media trends. With the sudden resurgence of analog photography, more film stocks are being developed and improved upon to cater to the trend, and Lomography has just announced a potential summer classic!

The all-new LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed is an ISO 400 film available in 35mm, 120, and 110 formats –  meaning it covers all the best Lomography cameras. It has been developed to build upon the versatility of the popular original LomoChrome Color ’92 ISO 400 film, released last year. 

Image 1 of 4
LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed
(Image credit: Lomography)

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

