Lomography releases color print film to rival Kodak Portra 400 - for half the price!

The 90s aesthetic is very much in style, and film cameras will be the go-to in 2024, thanks largely to social media trends. With the sudden resurgence of analog photography, more film stocks are being developed and improved upon to cater to the trend, and Lomography has just announced a potential summer classic!

The all-new LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed is an ISO 400 film available in 35mm, 120, and 110 formats – meaning it covers all the best Lomography cameras. It has been developed to build upon the versatility of the popular original LomoChrome Color ’92 ISO 400 film, released last year.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography) (Image credit: Lomography)

Above: A sample image gallery from the LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed

The 'Sun Kissed' element of the name refers to the nostalgic feel of the film's warm tones, transporting the viewer back to the 90s in more ways than one. Designed to provide a warm golden hour glow, the orange and yellow hues provide radiance to skin tones and a cinematic feel when coupled with the cool shadows.

By looking at the sample images, the film offers a subtle grain providing character to your summer shots. This is enhanced further by the deep glossy blacks which make the tones of color pop, providing both a nostalgic and very modern capture experience.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography is dedicated to creating unique films stating, We are forever committed to the development of fresh films for contemporary photographers worldwide". It also states that there are more films to come in the future as it continues to work on distinctive styles.

The LomoChrome Color '92 Sunkissed is available to order now in 35mm for $12.90 / £11.90 / AU$13.90, in 120mm for $11.90 / £10.90 / AU$12.90, and in 110mm for $8.90 / £7.90 / AU $9.90.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a photographer who has returned to shooting film lately, I am excited to try out this new release. The sample images look incredible and could quite easily rival the likes of Kodak Gold and Portra 400 as a more affordable yet powerful option.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best film for 35mm, the best analog cameras, and the best Lomography cameras.