LIVE: Sony camera launch – see the announcement as it happens
Sony is launching a new camera on Wednesday – and we've got your LIVE coverage right here
It's new camera week! Sony is launching a brand new camera on Wednesday – and Digital Camera World is all geared up to provide live coverage of the launch, along with our reaction to the specs, details and pricing as they're announced.
The Sony camera launch is taking place on September 28 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 00:00 AEST on September 28. Right now there is precious little information about the camera, other than that it will be part of Sony's Cinema Line.
Make sure to come back to this page on Wednesday to watch the launch with us LIVE, but until then here's what we do know…
New Sony camera: when is it launching?
Sony is announcing its new camera on Wednesday September 28 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 00:00 AEST on Thursday September 28.
As with all new launches this year, while a release date will be announced, it is entirely possible that stock of the camera may be delayed or limited due to the ongoing component crisis.
New Sony camera: what is it?
All we know for sure is that the new product will be a Sony Cinema Line camera. However, given that the manufacturer makes everything from consumer cameras to motion picture cameras, it could be at any end of the spectrum.
Recently Sony has released a full salvo of cinema cameras spanning all sectors, from the Sony FR7 (opens in new tab) – a "robotic cinema camera" that's basically an E-mount PTZ camera (opens in new tab) – along with the 8.6K CineAlta Venice 2 (opens in new tab) and ultra-handleable Sony FX3 (opens in new tab).
The company has really been bolstering its cinema camera offerings this year from the bottom to the top. Could we be seeing another Venice variant, aimed at Hollywood and the motion picture industry, or will this be a vlogger oriented camera targeting the content creation sphere?
