New Sony camera: when is it launching?

Sony is announcing its new camera on Wednesday September 28 at 10:00 EDT / 15:00 BST / 00:00 AEST on Thursday September 28.

As with all new launches this year, while a release date will be announced, it is entirely possible that stock of the camera may be delayed or limited due to the ongoing component crisis.

New Sony camera: what is it?

All we know for sure is that the new product will be a Sony Cinema Line camera. However, given that the manufacturer makes everything from consumer cameras to motion picture cameras, it could be at any end of the spectrum.

Recently Sony has released a full salvo of cinema cameras spanning all sectors, from the Sony FR7 (opens in new tab) – a "robotic cinema camera" that's basically an E-mount PTZ camera (opens in new tab) – along with the 8.6K CineAlta Venice 2 (opens in new tab) and ultra-handleable Sony FX3 (opens in new tab).

The company has really been bolstering its cinema camera offerings this year from the bottom to the top. Could we be seeing another Venice variant, aimed at Hollywood and the motion picture industry, or will this be a vlogger oriented camera targeting the content creation sphere?

