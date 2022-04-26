Lipstick and dynamite: Polaroid Go arrives in hot rod red, with new lens filters

Red alert! The Polaroid Go has just been launched in lipstick red, with a set of new colored lens filters to add even more creativity to "the world's tiniest, most portable analog instant camera".

We're already a bit in love with the Polaroid Go, which is one of the best instant cameras on the market right now thanks to its absolutely tiny form factor and film format.

In March Polaroid went all Batman on us and launched the Go in a new black colorway, along with the smallest ever black-framed instant film. Now this is joined by the unmissable red colorway, giving the manufacturer's pint-sized cameras the kind of choice of color and expression currently enjoyed by the full-size Polaroid Now and flagship Polaroid Now+ cameras.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Polaroid) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Polaroid) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Polaroid) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Polaroid)

The company is celebrating the new red camera, black camera and black film with a campaign featuring Ibby Njoya, an artist and set designer, and Miranda Makaroff, a fashion designer, DJ, blogger and actress.

The pair jetted off to Tenerife and were let loose on the Spanish island to get creative with the new toys. "For me, Polaroid has always been a tool of documentation and experimentation," said Njoya.

"As an artist, it’s allowed me to process the development of my skills as a set designer. Getting to experiment with the Polaroid Go’s portability during our shoot in the Canary Islands was so fun, I love how easy it is to bring it everywhere."

(Image credit: Polaroid)

At just 105 x 84 x 61mm / 4.1 x 3.3 x 2.4 inches (about the size of a chunky mouse for your computer), the Go genuinely is a pocket-sized camera that cranks out suitably dinky little instant photographs.

The Polaroid 3 Color Filter Set offers a trio of clip-on filters that attach to the front of the Go, enabling you to create in-camera effects with red, blue or orange-tinted photographs (again, similar to the options available on the Now+).

The Polaroid Go is available now in Black, Red and the original White colorways for $109.99 / £109.99 / AU$199.95, with the Polaroid Go Color Film Double Pack ‑ Black Frame Edition costing $19.99 / £18.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

