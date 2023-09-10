Lexar launches new budget-conscious UHS-II SD cards, offering terrific value

By Ben Andrews
published

High speed, low(ish) cost: new Lexar Silver Pro SDXC cards nail the price vs. performance sweet spot

Lexar Silver Pro SDXC card
(Image credit: Lexar)

CFexpress may be stealing the memory card limelight, but Lexar hasn’t forgotten about good old SD cards, as it has just added a new range to its SDXC portfolio: Silver Pro.

This new UHS-II SD card line-up slots in beneath the brand's top-end Gold-series cards, offering maximum read/write speeds of 280MB/s and 160MB/s, respectively. By comparison, Lexar's flagship 2000x Gold SDXC cards max out at 300MB/s read and 260MB/s write. Consequently, the Silver Pro isn't quite fast enough to warrant V90 Video Performance Guarantee status, instead gaining V60 certification, meaning the cards are capable of a minimum sustained 60MB/s write speed. Even so, this is still fast enough for the cards to be suitable for recording 4K video and high bit rate 1080p footage.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Capacities range from 64GB up to 512GB, but it's worth noting that the aforementioned 300MB/s read and 160MB/s write speeds only apply to the 256GB and 512GB Silver Pro cards. Go for the 64GB or 128GB variants and you'll get speeds of 280MB/s read and 120MB/s write, though still with V60 certification.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Expect to pay $49.99/£49.29 for the 128GB capacity, and $87.88/£92.59 for the 256GB card. The 512GB capacity is priced at $179.99/£168.99. At these prices, Silver Pro cards are less than half the cost of an equivalent capacity 2000x Gold-series Lexar card, making them compelling value for money.

Lexar Silver Pro SD cards are available to buy now in the US and UK:

Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon US

Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon UK

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

