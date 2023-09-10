Lexar launches new budget-conscious UHS-II SD cards, offering terrific value

CFexpress may be stealing the memory card limelight, but Lexar hasn’t forgotten about good old SD cards, as it has just added a new range to its SDXC portfolio: Silver Pro.
Read more:
The best memory cards for your camera
Best CFexpress cards
Best memory card readers
This new UHS-II SD card line-up slots in beneath the brand's top-end Gold-series cards, offering maximum read/write speeds of 280MB/s and 160MB/s, respectively. By comparison, Lexar's flagship 2000x Gold SDXC cards max out at 300MB/s read and 260MB/s write. Consequently, the Silver Pro isn't quite fast enough to warrant V90 Video Performance Guarantee status, instead gaining V60 certification, meaning the cards are capable of a minimum sustained 60MB/s write speed. Even so, this is still fast enough for the cards to be suitable for recording 4K video and high bit rate 1080p footage.
Capacities range from 64GB up to 512GB, but it's worth noting that the aforementioned 300MB/s read and 160MB/s write speeds only apply to the 256GB and 512GB Silver Pro cards. Go for the 64GB or 128GB variants and you'll get speeds of 280MB/s read and 120MB/s write, though still with V60 certification.
Expect to pay $49.99/£49.29 for the 128GB capacity, and $87.88/£92.59 for the 256GB card. The 512GB capacity is priced at $179.99/£168.99. At these prices, Silver Pro cards are less than half the cost of an equivalent capacity 2000x Gold-series Lexar card, making them compelling value for money.
Lexar Silver Pro SD cards are available to buy now in the US and UK:
Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon US
Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon UK
Read more: