Lexar launches new budget-conscious UHS-II SD cards, offering terrific value

CFexpress may be stealing the memory card limelight, but Lexar hasn’t forgotten about good old SD cards, as it has just added a new range to its SDXC portfolio: Silver Pro.

This new UHS-II SD card line-up slots in beneath the brand's top-end Gold-series cards, offering maximum read/write speeds of 280MB/s and 160MB/s, respectively. By comparison, Lexar's flagship 2000x Gold SDXC cards max out at 300MB/s read and 260MB/s write. Consequently, the Silver Pro isn't quite fast enough to warrant V90 Video Performance Guarantee status, instead gaining V60 certification, meaning the cards are capable of a minimum sustained 60MB/s write speed. Even so, this is still fast enough for the cards to be suitable for recording 4K video and high bit rate 1080p footage.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Capacities range from 64GB up to 512GB, but it's worth noting that the aforementioned 300MB/s read and 160MB/s write speeds only apply to the 256GB and 512GB Silver Pro cards. Go for the 64GB or 128GB variants and you'll get speeds of 280MB/s read and 120MB/s write, though still with V60 certification.

(Image credit: Lexar)

Expect to pay $49.99/£49.29 for the 128GB capacity, and $87.88/£92.59 for the 256GB card. The 512GB capacity is priced at $179.99/£168.99. At these prices, Silver Pro cards are less than half the cost of an equivalent capacity 2000x Gold-series Lexar card, making them compelling value for money.

Lexar Silver Pro SD cards are available to buy now in the US and UK:

Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon US

Lexar Silver Pro cards at Amazon UK

