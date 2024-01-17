Lexar CFexpress Type A memory card gets huge price cut on Amazon

By Ben Andrews
published

Don't miss this huge price reduction on a fast, high-capacity CFexpress Type A card from a major brand

Lexar Professional 320GB CFexpress Type A card
(Image credit: Lexar, Future)

If you own a Sony camera like the a1, a7 IV and a7S III, then you'll want a CFexpress Type A card to ensure it can record at the fastest possible speed. With read speeds of up to 900MB/s, write speeds up to 800MB/s, and minimum write speed of 700MB/s, this Lexar Professional Gold-series Type A card is one of the fastest Type A cards on the market. But best of all, right now it can be had with a huge 30% discount at Amazon!

Read more: the best CFexpress cards

Lexar Professional 320GB CFexpress Type A card | $584.99 | $408.32
Save $176.67 at Amazon With super-fast transfer speeds of up to 900MB, this CFexpress Type A card should breeze through any photo or video capture task. With a whopping 30% discount on the 320GB capacity variant, now is the time to buy.

View Deal

Type A CFexpress cards are physically smaller than the more prevalent Type B standard, and therefore you can't use a Type A card in a camera designed for XQD/CFexpress Type B cards. At present, very few cameras use CFexpress Type A cards: most notably the Sony A7 IVA1 and A7S III.

See our best CFexpress cards buyers guide for our top Type B and Type A picks

