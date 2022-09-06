Leitz launches new Hugo cine lenses that recreate the look of the Leica M glass

Ernst Leitz Wetzlar, the premium lens manufacturer for motion picture and the television industry based in Wetzlar, also home to renewed camera manufacturer Leica, has announced the development of a new line of cinema lenses, the Leitz Hugo prime lenses.

These Leitz Hugo prime lenses are designed to be small, fast, lightweight, and as close focusing as possible with the full personality and richness of Leica M lens glass, creating a character at capture. The initial set is based on seven full frame lenses that range from 21 mm to 90 mm, all featuring a fast aperture of T1.5, with 18mm and 135mm focal lengths to follow soon. A 50mm T1.0 aperture lens will also be available. The initial 7-lens set is priced at a whopping €107,300, which roughly converts to $106,200 with the 50 mm T1.0 at €18,900 / $18,700.

(Image credit: Leitz)

Rainer Hercher, Managing Director at Ernst Leitz Wetzlar said:

“Every lens we create is in some way an interpretation of the Leica M look, The Leitz Hugo lenses are a more literal implementation that builds off the popularity of the Leitz M 0.8 series by using the same iconic Leica M optics while elevating the housing design and build quality to match existing Leitz cinematography lenses in durability, usability, and importantly serviceability.”

The lenses will be available in LPL mount only, as well as the traditional cine orientation of focus and iris scales, expanded focus scales with a 270° rotation, and greatly increased close focus ability. They remain incredibly compact and lightweight starting at 1.78 lbs / .81 kg, and between 2.7 - 4.4” (68 – 112 mm) in length.

(Image credit: Leitz)

Like other Leitz cine lenses, this new Hugo series will have readily available parts, replacement elements, and lens technician training will ensure reliable and consistent use for many years. Existing M 0.8 lenses will be eligible for conversion to Hugo lenses in the future, this pricing and availability are yet to be determined.

The Leitz Hugo lenses take their name from esteemed engineer Hugo Wehrenfenning, whose work for Leica Camera (then Ernst Leitz GmbH, Wetzlar) included creating the classic Leica M bayonet mount still in use today, as well as many of the early M series lenses.

