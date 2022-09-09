Leica uses the hashtag #filmisnotdead... is a new film camera on the way?

There have been rumors flying that Leica will announce a new film camera in October, as per our previous report (opens in new tab). Yesterday, the famous german camera manufacturer launched its weekly newsletter wholly dedicated to analog photography.

The subject line sported the hashtag: #filmisnot dead and showcased the works of Leica film photographers around the world with a second film supporting hashtag: #FilmFriday. This hashtag is not new, and Leica – being the only camera manufacturer still producing new film cameras – often showcases works by photographers who chose the analog format over its digital counterparts.

However, what is interesting is Leica Camera USA also shared a Throwback Thursday tweet via social media platform Twitter, showcasing the Leica CM – a Leica M-inspired compact 35mm camera equipped with a high-grade 40mm Leica Summarit f/2.4 lens.

#TBT by @LeicaSociety: The Leica CM is Leica’s elegant M-inspired compact 35 with high-grade optics and full automation plus manual control. It’s a great, if charmingly idiosyncratic, walk-around shooter’s camera. #LeicaSociety pic.twitter.com/YPB52HuE7xSeptember 8, 2022 See more

I previously suggested that the alleged new Leica film camera could be called the Leica M-E – as this has always been the name for the entry-level M camera for the digital rangefinder range. But the current film cameras consist of the purely mechanical Leica M-A (opens in new tab) and the light meter equipped Leica MP (opens in new tab).

The Leica CM was based around the Leica M rangefinder camera, it featured automatic settings like a true point-and-shoot 35mm film camera, but it also saw pro-level features such as manual aperture and focusing control. Maybe the new Leica film camera will be called the Leica CM?

This is all hearsay at this current time with no official comment from Leica itself. But it does bet the question when all of Leica's social media points toward analog photography, promoting film photography workshops, highlighting work by Leica film photographers, and not forgetting the completely new graphic that shows the Leica logo boldly displayed on a strip of film, highlighted in a way analog photographers choose the best negative out of a roll of film.

Some might say this is pure coincidence, but when you have been around for as long as Leica has, they know how to get their loyal followers excited about products and elements of Leica better than anyone else, and a new film camera dedicated to the analog user, or to bring those interested in film photography to the Leica brand would benefit Leica considerably, especially if it was priced lower than the current offerings of the Leica M-A / MP which cost $5,595 / £4,400 respectively.

