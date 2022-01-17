Leica Q3: the rumors have started! What we know so far and what we want to see

During the launch of the new Leica M11, keen spotters noticed 3 extra placements for potential new cameras in 2022; they were seen within the live keynote behind Mark Shipard at Weltzer. Within these empty slots were the road maps to the Leica S, Leica SL and Leica Q camera series.

More rumors have appeard online as Leica Rumors reports that a leaked image of a Leica Q model was seen on the Leica Fotos app when it was updated to support the Leica M11. However, the image of the Leica Q was not that of the original Leica Q or the Q2, but reportedly the Leica Q3.

Leica Q3: What we know so far

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Q2 was released back in 2019, the successor to the popular Leica Q, both feature the iconic fixed 28mm Summilux f/1.7, and the Q2 brought a 47.3 megapixel sensor, auto focus and high res OLED viewfinder of 3.68 megapixels along with a popular Monochrom variant specifically designed to shoot in black and white only.

Needless to say these two cameras have been incredibly popular with loyal Leica customers and those looking to buy into the Leica eco-system for the first time, but the Q2 was launched back in March 2019, and with the introduction of the M11 to Leica’s flagship rangefinder M line-up and the vast technology improvements that come with it, it is safe to say that some of these improvements would potentially make their way to a new Leica Q3.

From the spotted leaked photo on the Leica Fotos app it is clear that Leica will a add a larger screen that is tiltable to the new Leica Q3, and that the button layout has changed; when compared to the back of the Q2, the new Q3 sees an extra function button located to the top, above the screen, while the three side buttons have been removed to make way for the bigger screen. The menu and play buttons have now been relocated opposite sides to the thumbwheel.

What we want to see

• 60 megapixel sensor

Of course we want to see the new sensor of the M11 inside the Leica Q3, with its multi-resolution sensor capable of producing 60, 36 and 18 megapixel images while utilizing the full frame of the sensor. However, it would also be nice to see this feature used as a crop, like in previous Q models, so if your 28mm is too wide, simply select a lower resolution and gain extra focal length on your lens.

• Monochrom variant available at launch

It has been a staple of the Leica roadmap to introduce a color sensor camera and then within its life cycle introduce a monochrome variant with added features and sensor improvements from user feedback. It would be nice to see a color and monochrome sensor available at the same time, so black and white shooters don't have to wait their turn to be able to use the latest camera and technology.

• Higher shutter speeds

Again, introduced on the Leica M11 was the use of 1/16000sec shutter speed thanks to its new electronic shutter mode. While this high speed might not be used in most cases for street photography, an area with it very popular with Leica Q/Q2 users, it would be great to see the 1/2000 of a second shutter speed bumped up to at least 1/4,000 with its mechanical shutter or 1/8000 of a second with the use of an electronic shutter.

So far these are the latest rumors available to us. However, you can be sure that more will follow and we will keep this page updated when they are announced. For now, those who are looking at the Leica Q2 as a possible upgrade to their existing setup or wanting to buy it to get into the Leica eco-system, we would say the best time to buy is now, as there is no real time confirmation to say when a Q3 could potentially be released in 2022.

