Leica is launching its latest camera – expected to be the Leica M11 – today at 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / Friday 01:00 AEST, and we are covering the launch LIVE right here.

Our live coverage will kick off just before the Leica M11 event, so stay tuned and keep refreshing the page to see all the details as they're announced. You can also watch the official live stream here.

Of course, we already know quite a bit about the M11. The latest Leica has been the subject of endless leaks and camera rumors since the middle of last year, where its apparent original release date was 11/11/21 – a play on the M11 product name, aping the original Leica M9 announcement on 09/09/09.

Since then we've been interpreting the various details that have crept out of the manufacturer, from the first leaked image in October 2021 to the leaked promotional videos featuring Leica ambassadors earlier this month.

Most recently, just this week we had full specifications as well as pricing information leaked – which confirm that the Leica M11 will have a 60.3MP sensor and be capable of producing three different file sizes and resolutions thank to its new Maestro III processor: 60.3MP, 36.5MP and 18.8MP.