Leica Gallery London announces Franziska Stünkel's 'Coexist' Exhibition

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Franziska Stünkel hits London for 'Coexist' – her first exhibition in the UK

Franziska Stünkel coexist
(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

Leica Gallery London has announced the first UK exhibition of the internationally acclaimed series 'Coexist', by the German photographer and film director Franziska Stünkel.  

Stünkel has committed the last 13 years to traveling the globe with her Leica camera, subtly capturing visual layers while photographing fleeting moments, and engaging the viewer to consider how we coexist as people in our habitats. 

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

Stünkel’s unique photographs are created by shooting multiple reflections through glass and processing exactly what she has frozen at that moment, without any re-touching or deletion. This is quite a unique way to showcase your work when most of us have been prone to hitting the delete button, or not showing off that negative we don't like.

Photographing with a Leica M has become an essential part of Franziska's work. Starting with the Leica M9 (opens in new tab), and now using the new Leica M11 (opens in new tab), she employs the compact nature of the M system to enable her to go unnoticed as a photographer.

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

"When I photograph, I want to be part of my surroundings," she says. "The Leica M is small and makes this possible. It has become a part of me. I live with it."

Works from this series are held in international public and private collections, and in 2020 publisher Kerher Verlag produced the accompanying collector's book – which will also be available to purchase during the exhibition. 

The gallery will exhibit ten works of varying sizes, all of which are available for purchase. The exhibition will take place between November 14 2022 and January 04 2023, at the Leica Gallery London (opens in new tab).  

If this article has sparked your Leica interest, then why not take a look at our Leica M11 review (opens in new tab), the best Leica cameras (opens in new tab), and if you're looking for a new lens for your M camera, take a look at our best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab) guide.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

