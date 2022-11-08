Leica Gallery London announces Franziska Stünkel's 'Coexist' Exhibition

Leica Gallery London has announced the first UK exhibition of the internationally acclaimed series 'Coexist', by the German photographer and film director Franziska Stünkel.

Stünkel has committed the last 13 years to traveling the globe with her Leica camera, subtly capturing visual layers while photographing fleeting moments, and engaging the viewer to consider how we coexist as people in our habitats.

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

Stünkel’s unique photographs are created by shooting multiple reflections through glass and processing exactly what she has frozen at that moment, without any re-touching or deletion. This is quite a unique way to showcase your work when most of us have been prone to hitting the delete button, or not showing off that negative we don't like.

Photographing with a Leica M has become an essential part of Franziska's work. Starting with the Leica M9 (opens in new tab), and now using the new Leica M11 (opens in new tab), she employs the compact nature of the M system to enable her to go unnoticed as a photographer.

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

(Image credit: Franziska Stünkel)

"When I photograph, I want to be part of my surroundings," she says. "The Leica M is small and makes this possible. It has become a part of me. I live with it."

Works from this series are held in international public and private collections, and in 2020 publisher Kerher Verlag produced the accompanying collector's book – which will also be available to purchase during the exhibition.

The gallery will exhibit ten works of varying sizes, all of which are available for purchase. The exhibition will take place between November 14 2022 and January 04 2023, at the Leica Gallery London (opens in new tab).

