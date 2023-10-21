Leica debuts a tag team of new ultra-wide lenses

If you're a fan of the Leica SL-series of mirrorless cameras then you are in for a treat as Leica Camera has just expanded the SL lens lineup with two ultra-wide-angle lenses that further expand the capabilities of the SL-System with its widest lenses yet.

These two new lenses come in the form of the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH. and Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. adding two super wides to the expanding Sl range.

Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH

This is the first time Leica has offered a focal length of 14mm in the SL-System with the Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. - This new lens offers a consistently high aperture ratio of f/2.8 across the entire zoom range with the ability to capture impressive panoramas, videos, and images that can be created at a wider angle.

A very wide diagonal viewing angle of up to 114 degrees often leads to unavoidable distortions and aberrations in ultra-wide-angle lenses, however with the Super-Vario- Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. Leica has managed to compensate for this with an elaborate optical construction. This ensures the image subject is sharp right into the corners at any aperture and focal length. Inside this new lens are 18 lenses in 13 groups to compensate for chromatic aberrations, with three additional aspherical lenses ensuring the best image and video quality.

The focal length range of 14 to 24mm makes this a very versatile ultra wide-angle zoom lens and an excellent tool for numerous photographic applications: from architecture and interior shots to reportages close to the action, right up to landscape and night sky photography.

Leica Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH.

Leica also introduced the world’s first APO lens with a focal length of 21mm with the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. - This high-performance wide-angle lens meets even the highest professional requirements and provides consistent sharpness right into the corners of the image. This lens is the latest family member of the APO-Summicron-SL-Lenses in the optical field which impresses with their fast, reliable Dual Synchro Drive TM autofocus.

Just like the current SL lens lineup with focal lengths of 28, 35, 50, 75, or 90 mm, the Super- APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. has the same compact dimensions and the E67 filter diameter, despite the extreme difference in viewing angle. The wide angle of the Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. now allows this lens to be used in the most challenging landscape photography and indoor photography, during reportage photography, in the studio, and for architectural photography.

This new lens has a close focusing distance of only 21cm which ensures effective detail shots while the large maximum aperture allows for additional creative possibilities due to the selective usage of sharpness and blur.

This lens is constructed with 14 high-precision made lenses within the lens – three of them with an aspheric surface, and the others divided into 11 groups and contribute to the highest possible degree of image quality even with the aperture fully open.

The apochromatic correction of the lens is unique to its focal length and once again proves the highest standards of Leica engineers. The majority of the lens elements used for this lens are therefore made of high-quality, special glass which demands precise and high-level processing needs, meaning most innovative methods of manufacturing are applied to the construction of this unique SL lens.

The retail price of the Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24 f/2.8 ASPH. is $2,495 / £2,220 including VAT and the retail price of the Leica Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21 f/2 ASPH. is $5,495 / £4,700 including VAT. Both lenses are available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers now.

Pre-order Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24mm f/2.8 ASPH. at B&H (US)

Pre-order Leica Super-Vario-Elmarit-SL 14–24mm f/2.8 ASPH. at Wex (UK)

Pre-order Leica Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH. at B&H (US)

Pre-order Leica Super-APO-Summicron-SL 21mm f/2 ASPH. at Wex (UK)