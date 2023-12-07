Latest Pixel Camera app set to add feature upgrades to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google is adding several new camera enhancements specifically for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The latest version of the Pixel Camera app (version 9.2) enables you to record longer videos using Google's Night Sight Time Lapse feature: five minutes of 1080p video or 20 minutes of 4K video will now result in a timelapse video of 10 seconds in Night Sight mode. This compares well to the previous version of Night Sight, which was limited to just one second of output footage.

Pixel Camera 9.2 also includes a dedicated switch in the advanced camera settings for enabling Ultra HDR; a more extreme version of Google's HDR algorithm, which produces extra color vibrancy over and above Google's standard HDR+ processing.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Another clever Pixel Camera feature, Palm Timer, which allows you to take a photo by simply flashing your palm at the camera, also receives an upgrade. Until now this trick was only possible by setting a timer, but now it can be set to be always active.

What's more, upon close examination of Pixel Camera 9.2's source code, it's also possible that some other features might be primed for release in future app versions. The first could concern the Pixel Fold, with the code mentioning the rear/outer display showing a subject preview while the inner button can be pressed to snap a shot. The second function hinted at by the code could be some sort of merging of the current Top Shot feature - where the user can select the best still from a motion photo - and Best Take, where you can take the best facial expression from one shot and superimpose it onto a different image.

Google is now rolling out v9.2 of the Pixel Camera app, or you can head to the Play Store to download it manually for your supported Pixel device.