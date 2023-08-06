Laowa unveils 65mm and 80mm lenses for the Nanomorph anamorphic series

Laowa has introduced two new lenses to its anamorphic Nanomorph lineup – a new 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 – alongside a new 1.33x front anamorphic adapter to increase your cinematography creativity.

These lenses – which on looks and pedigree alone look like contenders for our best anamorphic lenses guide – are being launched via an Indiegogo campaign that will begin on August 29 and is currently open for pre-launch subscription.

The Nanomorph 65mm and 80mm manage an impressive 1.5x squeeze ratio across all focus distances and consist of 3 flare options (blue, amber and a neutral silver), complementing the existing focal lengths of 27mm, 35mm and 50mm.

Both the 65mm and 80mm remain extremely compact, as is the case with the existing set, making the whole series very handy for almost all types of rigs and setups – including handheld, on a gimbal, slider, or mounted on a drone if necessary. The lenses open up new possibilities for all scales of production.

As well as these new lens additions, Laowa has also announced a 1.33x front anamorphic adaptor. It can turn the Nanomorph into a 2x anamorphic lens, or you may also pair it with other spherical lenses to get the cinematic look, unlocking more creative possibilities for visual storytelling.

By signing up, supporters will be the first to know when the campaign goes live and will have access to earlybird perks and exclusive offers. The official campaign is set to launch on August 29 on Indiegogo. Stay tuned for more updates on the perks pricing and exciting news.

Editor's note: As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is no guarantee that final products will be the same as pre-release material – or that a finished product will be produced at all.

(Image credit: Laowa)

