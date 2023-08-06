Laowa unveils 65mm and 80mm lenses for the Nanomorph anamorphic series

By Sebastian Oakley
published

New anamorphic lenses from Laowa push the boundaries of creative cinematography

Laowa Anamorphic lenses 65mm & 85mm
(Image credit: Laowa )

Laowa has introduced two new lenses to its anamorphic Nanomorph lineup – a new 65mm T2.4 and 80mm T2.4 – alongside a new 1.33x front anamorphic adapter to increase your cinematography creativity.

These lenses – which on looks and pedigree alone look like contenders for our best anamorphic lenses guide – are being launched via an Indiegogo campaign that will begin on August 29 and is currently open for pre-launch subscription. 

The Nanomorph 65mm and 80mm manage an impressive 1.5x squeeze ratio across all focus distances and consist of 3 flare options (blue, amber and a neutral silver), complementing the existing focal lengths of 27mm, 35mm and 50mm. 

Both the 65mm and 80mm remain extremely compact, as is the case with the existing set, making the whole series very handy for almost all types of rigs and setups – including handheld, on a gimbal, slider, or mounted on a drone if necessary. The lenses open up new possibilities for all scales of production.

As well as these new lens additions, Laowa has also announced a 1.33x front anamorphic adaptor. It can turn the Nanomorph into a 2x anamorphic lens, or you may also pair it with other spherical lenses to get the cinematic look, unlocking more creative possibilities for visual storytelling.

By signing up, supporters will be the first to know when the campaign goes live and will have access to earlybird perks and exclusive offers. The official campaign is set to launch on August 29 on Indiegogo. Stay tuned for more updates on the perks pricing and exciting news. 

Editor's note: As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is no guarantee that final products will be the same as pre-release material – or that a finished product will be produced at all. 

(Image credit: Laowa)

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

