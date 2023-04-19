Laowa squeezes in four more anamorphic cinema lenses

Early this year we reported that Venus Optics launched the Laowa Proteus 2X Anamorphic Series (opens in new tab) to the market. The company is now officially announcing the addition of four more focal lengths to the series on top of the existing 35mm, 45mm, 60mm, and 85mm, making it a total of 8 high-performance prime lens series, each with a maximum aperture of T2.

These four new focal lengths consist of 20mm, 28mm, 100mm, and 135mm, covering a much wider focal length scale to enhance the versatility and practicality of the lens set. The 20mm will also be the widest 2X anamorphic lens (opens in new tab) ever designed for Super35+ sensors, these new lenses are expected to be ready to ship in late 2023.

(Image credit: Laowa)

For those who have already pre-ordered the existing focal lengths, shipping will begin in May this year. Each individual lens sells for $4,999 each, or $18,998 for the set of the existing four lenses.

If this has been helpful why not take a look at the best cinema cameras on the market, if anamorphic is your thing check out our best anamorphic lenses. When you think you know what you want, why not check to see what the best Netflix-approved cameras are so you can be in the clear when submitting your documentary to the streaming giant