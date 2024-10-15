Laowa releases new anamorphic cine lenses with interchangeable flare effects!

One of the biggest draws for using anamorphic cine lenses is the cinematic aesthetic they produce, thanks in large part to the unique horizontal lens flaring. Laowa has targeted and enhanced this feature by creating an innovative modular anamorphic lens series.

The Laowa Proteus Flex series is a flexible and economical alternative to the existing Laowa Proteus series with an innovative interchangeable flare feature.

Introducing Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic Series - YouTube Watch On

Above: An introduction video to the new Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic Series

The new lens lineup is based on the existing 2x anamorphic Proteus series sharing the same lens body, and many of its renowned features. These features include a constant 2X squeeze ratio, T2 Large Aperture, close-focusing distance, low focus-breathing, and a full-frame coverage with a 1.4X expander.

However, where things get different is with the four additional lens flare modules including amber, silver, blue, and a brand-new clear flare version that reduces flare for filmmakers who require a cleaner image.

For the majority of anamorphic lenses, you have to rely on the natural lens flare color produced by the specific lens, unless you spend a large amount of time manipulating it in post-production. The new modules offer filmmakers versatility by providing four different looks with just one lens.

Changing the color of the flare produced can enhance the genre or aesthetic choices of your production, but it can also reduce it. Lens flares don't always work for certain subjects and can cause a distraction in certain scenes, so having the ability to minimize the effect with the clear filter offers further economic versatility.

(Image credit: Laowa)

The flare modules are quick and easy to install, simply screwing the selected version to the rear of the main Proteus Flex body much like a teleconverter.

Laowa states, "As the flare modules are carefully adjusted to match the specific lens body, no further optical calibration is required after the swap. The process can be done in 10 minutes without the need to ship back and forth to service facilities".

Laowa has upped its cine lens game in 2024 announcing several new lens ranges at events such as BIRTV 2024 – from zooms to fast primes, however, this just might be the most unique yet!

The Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic Series is available now in 28/35/45/60/85/100mm focal lengths. These come with a PL mount by default, but the package also includes an optional interchangeable Canon EF bayonet.

The US price for the Laowa Proteus Flex 2X Anamorphic Series is $9,999 each. Alternatively, you can spend $24,999 for one of the 3-lens sets (Set A: 28/45/85mm and Set B: 35/60/100mm). UK and Australian prices are yet to be confirmed.

Check out our guides to the best cine lenses, the best cinema cameras, and the best anamorphic lenses.