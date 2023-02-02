L-mount comes to DJI Ronin 4D with new lens mount release

DJI, the renowned drone maker and recent cinema camera manufacturer of the DJI Ronin 4D (opens in new tab) has now announced an L-mount is now available for the camera system to open the spectrum of lenses that can be used on this revolutionary system.

DJI's Zenmuse X9 is itself a full-frame camera featured in the Ronin 4D professional cinema camera system, which now offers even greater camera lens compatibility with the new L-Mount unit. After DJI announced a partnership (opens in new tab) with world-leading camera maker Leica to join the L-Mount Alliance in 2022, this new L-Mount unit allows lenses from other Alliance members to work seamlessly with the Zenmuse X9 system and in turn the DJI Ronin 4D, opening up further lens choices for filmmakers.

(Image credit: DJI)

The new DJI Zenmuse X9 L-Mount unit will set filmmakers back approximately $429.69 / £349 / AUS $602.57 which is quite a bit just to be able to shoot a wider range of lenses.

It would be nice if DJI offered it as an alterative mount option when purchasing a DJI Ronin 4D, much like many other cinema camera manufacturers do with having a native mounting option, along with the industry standard PL-mount, but I guess when you are as big as DJI, and launch a product that changes the game of filmmaking for many, you can charge what you like. It would be nice to have the option at least.

What is the L-mount Alliance ?

The L-Mount Standard was started by Leica Camera AG for use in mirrorless camera systems. Members of the L-Mount Alliance manufacture their own compatible products independently, aligned strictly with the standard for uniform compatibility.

With the Zenmuse X9 L-Mount unit, Ronin 4D achieves the same lens experience with L-Mount lenses as the DJI proprietary DL mount type, including calibration-free setup, full support for aperture adjustment, and complete use of the LiDAR focusing system for autofocus, manual focus, and automated manual focus.

