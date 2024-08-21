Jared Polin and Canon surprise aspiring photographer with all the kit he needs as part of Fund-A-Photographer project

Photographer and YouTuber Jared Polin, also known as Fro Knows Photo, has recently helped out another aspiring photographer as part of his Fund A Photographer project.

Started in 2021 in collaboration with Canon, Polin regularly gives away camera gear to aspiring photographers starting out in their careers.

The initial giveaway included 50 cameras and 50 lenses given to Polin by Canon, after he contacted them and shared his vision for Fund A Photographer. Think Tank Photo, ProGrade Digital, and Adobe also contributed bags, memory cards and Lightroom memberships.

This time, Polin has a fresh batch of camera gear from Canon.

“We’ve got everything from Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, 5D Mark IV’s, even EOS R’s because we’ve entered the mirrorless world. But even better, every lens you could imagine, and we’re talking good lenses,” Polin said in a YouTube video.

Polin has everything from 8-15mm lenses, all the way up to the best Canon telephotos, like the 800mm f/5.6, as well as a range of Canon L-series lenses, to give away.

This time, Polin is focusing on Jeff Blount, a recent high school graduate. His teachers reached out to Polin before he graduated, “because one, they didn’t have a lot of gear and they wanted to get gear specifically for the kids, but they also they thought that Blount had great promise and was already starting to make some money, but could use a bit of help because his camera was broken.”

Polin said he got the high school seven bodies, lenses, and SD cards, which Blount used until recently, when Polin presented him with a special surprise.

“It’s been going great,” said Blount who likes to shoot sports and lifestyle sets, “been shooting a lot of content, a lot of pictures, and literally anything that has to do with a camera, I feel like I always got to be behind it or either in front of it just creating.

Thinking that his time with the gifted camera gear is nearly up, Blount said he would work towards buying more gear, maybe borrowing some from a friend and “staying busy.”

“Well the good news is that you’re not going to need to borrow anything from a friend because we got this, we’re stepping you up,” as he presents Blount with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II, 24-70 f2.8 lens, and 70-200 lens, and a 200-400 lens.

“Well I really appreciate it, big time, this is really going to step my career up,” said Blount, “even if I’m not booked up working, just take a picture anyway.”

Make sure to keep an eye on Blount’s YouTube channel, and check out his photography on his Instagram page. If you know anyone who would benefit from some new gear, you can nominate them on the Fund A Photographer website.

