Jared Polin and Canon surprise aspiring photographer with all the kit he needs as part of Fund-A-Photographer project

By
published

High school graduate Jeff received Canon EOS-1Dx Mark II, and multiple lenses to kick start his career as a photographer

Jared Polin and Canon
(Image credit: Jared Polin)

Photographer and YouTuber Jared Polin, also known as Fro Knows Photo, has recently helped out another aspiring photographer as part of his Fund A Photographer project.

Started in 2021 in collaboration with Canon, Polin regularly gives away camera gear to aspiring photographers starting out in their careers.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

