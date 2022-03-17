James Bond photographer Greg Williams designs new professional course

Wanting to step up your photography business? Greg Williams, noted James Bond photographer, has launched a 20-part online photography program designed exclusively for coaching professional photographers.

Features of the course include lifting the veil on the business side of photography, with Greg's unique advice on the commercial and copyright aspects of the industry through invaluable insight and technical specifics.

Skills Pro follows on from its predecessor, Skills Faster – another online program from Greg but with a focus on improving your candid photography skills, designed for anyone regardless of their photographic background who wishes to shoot better photos of their loved ones or for social media.

According to Williams, "50% of being a professional photographer is being professional," and neglecting the commercial side of photography is where many aspiring pros fall flat.

Having been an official 007 photographer for over 20 years, it's safe to say that Greg knows the business inside and out. During this professional course, he will explain important and often debated topics such as how to structure your fees, the principles of how to charge for your work, and understanding your worth. The program also covers how to use social media as a tool to grow your business, finding clients, and extensive practical modules that focus on ambient and studio lighting.

The limited edition James Bond-themed Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams camera (Image credit: Nokishita / Leica)

Greg considers this course as the advice he wishes he'd been given throughout his 30-year career, to help other photographers learn from his mistakes. Additionally, you'll be able to join a community of over 100 other professional photographers, hosted by Greg, and receive feedback on your images with advice, guidance and even potential business opportunities through Q&As and discussions.

Recently added to the course are interactive live sessions with Williams himself, during which he can answer questions and discuss community chosen topics, with interactive features.

Greg discusses his preferred cameras (obviously he shoots a lot of Leica, including the Leica SL), lenses and lighting throughout the program, covering technical specifics as well as biographical anecdotes and honest commentary. It's worth noting that the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig x Greg Williams is Leica’s fastest selling large scale limited edition camera.

The Skills Pro program isn't cheap, by any means, and choosing to enroll will set you back £1,349 ($1,797 / AU$2,478 approximately). The candid photography course, Skills Faster, is priced at a more reasonable £89 ($118 / AU$163).

Lifetime access and a money back guarantee are included with enrollment, though if you'd like some completely free advice and tips from Greg then check out the Learn section on his website where he breaks down the practical skills used to capture his Leica-shot images.

