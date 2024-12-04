I’ve noticed the Sony A1 II manual has appeared online – now I’ve got my fingers crossed for those December shipments!

Want a little 'light' reading? You can now download the online manuals for the Sony A1 II ahead of shipments being fulfilled

The digital manual for the Sony A1 II is now available for download via Sony Support, bolstering my hope that the yet-to-be-fulfilled flagship mirrorless will ship in December, as intended.

Two downloads are currently available, a Help Guide and a start-up guide. The latter is a two-page PDF with basic information regarding setup, such as charging and installing the batteries, inserting memory cards, and setting up the camera for the first time.

