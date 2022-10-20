It's another bullet-proof camera! Meet the Leica SL2-S Reporter

After a series of leaks, the Leica SL2-S Reporter is here – and not only does it look incredible, it's also bullet-proof.

As part of the special Reporter series, the Leica SL2-S Reporter pays the highest tribute to photojournalism. Like the Leica M10-P Reporter (opens in new tab), Leica Q2 Reporter (opens in new tab) and Leica Q2 Monochrome Reporter (opens in new tab) before, it meets the high requirements of the often adverse conditions of professional photography.

Due to its unobtrusive appearance, the precision imaging tool makes it possible to become a part of the action without attracting attention – and to concentrate exclusively on it, thanks to its intuitive operation.

(Image credit: Leica)

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica SL2-S Reporter redefines the limits of resilience with its robust all-metal body, particularly with a scratch-resistant paint finish in dark green renowned for the Reporter design cameras, and the aramid-fiber coating. Thus, it easily defies extreme temperatures, shocks, dust and water, and offers nature and outdoor photographers, as well as photojournalists and press photographers almost limitless possibilities.

The resistant synthetic fiber aramid, or Kevlar, is also used to produce protective equipment. With its distinctive pattern of tightly interwoven fibers, the special armor not only provides an extraordinary look but also a considerably increased grip – for even more safety and stability when photographing and filming.

The Reporter edition is only cosmetically different to the regular Leica SL2-S (opens in new tab), so you're still getting the 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor capable of producing stunning stills. However, the SL2-S is also engineered to produce stunning 4K video with professional-grade features, making it the perfect choice for the multimedia professional who seeks a camera to do a great job for both stills and video.

If you like the look of the Reporter edition, be ready to pay a premium; the Leica SL2-S Reporter will cost you $5,495 / £4,700 (Australian price TBC), which is an extra $300 / £450 for the privilege. While this isn't the steepest price hike've seen for a Reporter edition, the regular SL2-S is perfectly fine. But if you still feel the need, I'm sure many will comment on how beautiful this camera looks.

