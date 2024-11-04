Is this the ultimate low light lens? f/0.95, and it glows in the dark!

By
published

Brightin Star is reportedly about to launch a new, ultra-fast standard prime with glow-in-the-dark lens markings

Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95
(Image credit: Brightin Star)

Brightin Star has launched a new 50mm f/0.95 lens, and incredibly, that super-large maximum aperture isn't the lens's headline feature. No, the main talking point with the new lens is its fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark focus and aperture scale markings. Assuming these have been energized with enough sunlight during the day, it should make the lens usable at night, in minimal ambient light.

This isn't the first time we've seen a lens with fluorescent scale markings. One such example is the Irix 15mm f/2.4 Blackstone lens which features engraved focus distance markings filled with UV-reactive paint so they too should glow in the dark at night.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

TOPICS

Related articles