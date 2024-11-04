Is this the ultimate low light lens? f/0.95, and it glows in the dark!

Brightin Star has launched a new 50mm f/0.95 lens, and incredibly, that super-large maximum aperture isn't the lens's headline feature. No, the main talking point with the new lens is its fluorescent, glow-in-the-dark focus and aperture scale markings. Assuming these have been energized with enough sunlight during the day, it should make the lens usable at night, in minimal ambient light.

This isn't the first time we've seen a lens with fluorescent scale markings. One such example is the Irix 15mm f/2.4 Blackstone lens which features engraved focus distance markings filled with UV-reactive paint so they too should glow in the dark at night.

Read more:

The best 50mm lenses

The best lenses for astrophotography

(Image credit: Brightin Star)

The new Brightin Star 50mm f/0.95 is an APS-C, manual focus lens, said to be available for cropped-sensor Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF & EF-M, Fujifilm X, and Micro Four Thirds cameras. Confusingly, Brightin Star already produces a 50mm f/0.95 manual focus lens, but crucially that lens is for full-frame cameras, and it uses conventionally printed distance and aperture scale markings.

(Image credit: Brightin Star)

We currently have no specification information, pricing, or an availability timeframe for the new APS-C lens. But given the existing 50mm f/0.95 full-frame lens currently costs around $350/£360, we'd hope the APS-C version might hit an even lower price point.

Story credit: Photo Rumors