Is this new release from Shimoda the best bag for street photography?

Shimoda has made a name for itself by developing adventure rucksacks for content creators that are hardwearing and able to withstand tough environments, and the new release focuses on the streets.

The Shimoda Urban Explore Collection has been designed for the content creator on the move and enables the secure carrying of the most popular tools. The new collection has been developed to accommodate support for the latest photographic and video equipment, including the best mirrorless cameras and lenses, editing laptops, drones, and travel tripods. As you can tell by its name the bag was designed for the streets, and vows to make the perfect companion for housing the best street photography camera and lenses.

Shimoda Urban Explore Boa (Image credit: Shimoda)

The Urban Explore is designed for 'everyday carry for everyday exploring'. The streamlined profile of the bag makes it perfect for navigating the city landscape, and an ideal commuter bag. Not to be mistaken for the Shimoda Explore V2, a larger bag designed for more rugged landscapes, the Urban Explore's low profile design makes the negotiation of busy streets easy.

The bag was designed with photographers in mind with several features that are sought after in an everyday camera bag. Each bag includes a removable camera insert "Core Unit", to keep your equipment safe but also enables quick conversion for a more traditional backpack, perfect for city breaks and overnighters. The bag also features two entry points for camera access, the rear door allows unobstructed access to all your gear at once and the side enables quick access to just your camera.

Product Marketing Manager of Shimoda Designs, Danny Dullforce states, “The new Urban Explore collection, is a great addition to the already established, more technical Action X and Explore packs. Being smaller and lighter, with a simpler design, these packs will soon become the ‘go-to’ camera backpack for photographers and content creators across the globe. This is the perfect pack for content creators who want to carry less equipment or for those wanting an everyday camera bag for commuting.”

Although I have not had hands-on experience with the Urban Explore bag, on paper, it certainly ticks all of the boxes I would look for in an everyday carry, and has a lot in common with other bags considered the best camera backpacks on the market. Other notable features include a 16-inch laptop sleeve, an AirTag pocket, a hidden zipped pocket for passport and cash, a capture camera clip strap, an in-built rain cover, and extra protection via a 5-year warranty.

The Shimoda Urban Explore comes in two colorways, Boa (beige) and Anthracite (charcoal), and is made from a 100% recycled Cordura shell. Three convenient travel sizes are available, 20L which accepts a 14-inch laptop and retails for $279.95 | £285, and 25L and 30L which both fit a 16-inch laptop and fetch $319.95 | £305 and $339.95 | £330 respectively.

Shimoda's range of quality backpacks will be on show at The Photography and Video Show, which takes place from this weekend, March 16-19, at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

