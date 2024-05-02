Is Panasonic's new camera gunning for the Fujifilm X100VI and Leica Q3?

Is Panasonic about to go head-to-head with Fujifilm and Leica? If the latest reports are correct, the next Lumix camera will throw down the gauntlet in a big way when it launches this month.

Last month I wrote a story about how the next Lumix camera is rumored to be "something totally unexpected" and "a completely new kind of [camera] model" that Panasonic doesn't currently make. And, to quote myself:

"Personally, I think the most obvious thing would be a fixed-lens compact camera to rival the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR III – or maybe a full-frame compact that would go against the Leica Q3."

Well, it looks like the latter is exactly what we're getting: a full frame fixed lens camera, which will go toe-to-toe with the Q3, outclass the X100VI, and make Sony feel even more bummed that it never followed up the Sony RX1R II.

While more precise details about the mystery camera are scarce, according to a source quoted by L-Rumors: "It's right to compare it to a Leica. What I know so far, is it's full frame, fixed lens, and will be available in multiple different colors. The price point is attractive, at least when compared to the little competition in this niche."

I would think the last point is a given, considering that the Leica Q3 costs upwards of six grand – which would be suicide for Panasonic's product. I believe this new Lumix camera should be priced more in line with the X100VI, to give frustrated Fujifilm buyers an affordable alternative – one with even better specs.

L-Rumors believes that the camera will use the same 24.2MP sensor as the Panasonic Lumix S5 II. This would offer less resolution than the 40.2MP X100VI, but obviously feature a superior full-frame sensor (though this would, in turn, be outclassed by the 60MP sensor on the Leica Q3).

I've been saying for months that there's an obvious open goal in the premium compact market, given that Fujifilm, Ricoh and Leica can't make enough cameras to meet demand. I didn't expect that Panasonic would be first to fire a ball at it, but I'm glad that someone out there has called the audible – and I'm super excited to see what this new Lumix looks like.

