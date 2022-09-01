These are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals in 2022

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now available to buy, and if you've got your eyes on this larger model then you can find yourself some great deals – either unlocked or on some great data plans that simply cannot be ignored.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) comes in some great color options of Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black and it features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 1440 x 3120LTPO OLED with 512 pixels-per-inch and a smooth 120Hz refresh. It also support HDR content and a full 24-bit color depth to reproduce 16 million colors.

But that's not all the Pixel 6 Pro has to offer, with 12GB of RAM and available in either 128 or 256GB of storage for all your photos, videos, apps, and more you can be sure the Google Pixel 6 Pro can keep up with your busy lifestyle. It's one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) if you're already invested in the Android way of life.

Photography wise, you're getting a 50MP main shooter with a f/1.85 aperture across a 1/1.31" sensor. With a 12MP ultra-wide for when you want to fit in all the view when spaces gets tight, thanks to its 114 degree field of view you can be sure you will get the best images even in the most crowded of spaces. For the times you want to get closer to the action without moving forward, the 48MP telephoto camera with its f/3.5 aperture across a 1/2" sensor offers super res zoom up to 20x digital.

Video-wise, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is able to capture 4K video up to 60fps, or for the slow motion lovers you can get up to a sweet 240fps to make your world seem like it's almost standing still.

All of these amazing features and more makes the Pixel 6 Pro a flagship device that many would love to own, and now you can with some amazing deals being seen in the US and UK across carries and from Google themselves. The very best savings will be on key trading events such as Black Friday, but that does not mean you can't find yourself a killer deal now.

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

