Is Canon about to go all-in on vlogging with the rumored PowerShot V100?

Canon is rumored to be adding a new vlogging-focused camera to its PowerShot lineup – Canon PowerShot V100 is expected to be a higher-end follow-up to its recently announced Canon PowerShot V10, which was Canon's first foray into dedicated vlogging cameras.

The best vlogging camera market has exploded in recent years, and so far, most camera companies, including Canon, have been quite slow to react to the change. Only Sony has come out of the gates quickly, with its vlogging-first ZV lineup of cameras, which has not just taken the vlogging market by storm, but the latest figures put it at 48% of all Sony's (pretty substantial) camera sales in Japan. So it is no wonder that Canon is teeing itself up to compete in this booming market.

Canon's Powershot series has never really been defined, covering almost everything that wasn't an interchangeable lens camera. But with those markets almost gone, we might be looking at Canon refocusing PowerShot for its dedicated vlogging camera lineup. The Canon PowerShot V10 was an intriguing first entry from Canon, while the balance between specs and price was right on target, the unusual design of the camera has proved to be divisive.

Canon's Powershot V10 was a pocket-size vlogging camera with a quirky design. (Image credit: Canon)

There is no word yet on if the Canon V100 might take design cues from the Powershot V10 or if it might opt for a more traditional camera aesthetic users might be more familiar with. Canon faces some tough competition as Sony, Fujifilm, and Panasonic step up their vlogging camera games, so it will be interesting to see if Canon is going to rely on design to stand out from the crowd.

However, the team at The New Camera believes it might know the specs of the upcoming Canon PowerShot V100, with the camera expected to have a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and backed up with a DIGIC X image processor, ensuring the camera is capable of 4k30p Video or 4k60p with an (as yet undefined) crop. Like the V10 the V100 would forgo an EVF and will include a directional capsule microphone for better sound recording.

The camera will likely also have the latest desirable vlogging features including background defocus, face priority AE, product demo modes, and vertical shooting. The camera is also rumored to include in-body image stabilization, which would be a big step up from the digital-only stabilization included in the V10, which should make for much smoother movies without applying an additional crop or unwanted effects.

Canon has a lot of ground to make up in the vlogging camera market, so it will be interesting to see how hard and fast Canon plans to push forward with its PowerShot vlogging line in the near future.

