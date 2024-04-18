iPhone 17 Pro will bring 144 megapixels to Apple phones in 2025, says analyst

By Adam Juniper
published

You read that right – the phone we expect in September 2025 might finally round out 48 megapixels on all three cameras

iPhone 17 Pro Max Mock Up
(Image credit: Future)

Only the other day I was fuming that there was little to hope for with the iPhone 16 after news was circulating about the 'excitement' of a new lens coating. Analysts are already looking to the next generation for some more significant improvements to the iPhone, and what they're seeing is the arrival of another 48-megapixel camera.

The iPhone 15 Pro already boasts a 48 MP main camera, and rumours suggest that – alongside a new shutter button – the iPhone 16 will get a 48 MP sensor for its ultrawide sensor, but the telephoto lens on the 15 remains (and, presumably, the 16 is expected to remain) 12 megapixels.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

