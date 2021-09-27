iPhone 13 Pro Max is the king of camera phone battery life

In a strenuous battery test involving social media, gaming and camera use, the iPhone 13 Pro Max achieved an enormous 9 hours and 52 minutes of continuous usage – becoming the phone with the longest battery life ever stress tested by noted YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss.

The other models in the iPhone 13 family didn’t do too badly, either. The 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini achieved a battery life of 6 hours and 26 minutes, beating the iPhone 12 by 30 minutes. The standard iPhone 13, which has a screen size of 6.1 inches, lasted for 7 hours and 45 minutes, while the iPhone 13 Pro achieves a battery life 8 hours and 17 minutes.

• Read more: Best camera phones

"This is not just the highest score I've ever recorded, it is miles ahead of anything else," concludes Mrwhosetheboss, noting that it smashes the previous record of 8 hours 41 minutes. "It is far enough ahead that I can safely say, this is the king."

The tests (which you can watch below) may have shown the iPhone 13 Pro Max came out on top, but its extra battery life comes at a cost. You can pick the iPhone 13 Pro Max up from $1,099 / £1,049 compared to the iPhone 13 Mini, which is available from $699 / £679.

Besides screen size and battery life capabilities, there are a few significant differences between certain models of the iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. For example, you can get the Pro Max with up to 1TB of memory whereas the Mini only goes up to 512GB – though that's still twice as much memory as the iPhone 12.

The other big difference is their camera capabilities. While the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with three cameras (a telephoto at f/2.0, a wide at f/1.5 and an ultra-wide at f/1.8) the iPhone 13 Mini has just two cameras (a wide-angle lens at f/1.6 and an ultra-wide lens at f/2.4).

They both have the same weatherproof rating of IP68, making them splash, dust and water resistant at a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes, and they use the same A15 Bionic Chip.

If you're after a phone that you know will last all day, regardless of how much you use it, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the undisputed king… if you have the extra money to spend. However, many of the technical specs are pretty similar to other iPhone 13 models – so you could save yourself a pretty penny if you can compromise on battery life.

Read more:

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12

Best iPhones for photography

Best mic for iPhone

Best lenses for iPhone