Instax and Google photo printer collab is a matching dream, but is it worth the cash?

The Instax Mini Link 3 allows smartphone photographers to turn their device into a digital instant film camera – and an usual collaboration now gives the printer both more style and speed. On September 26, Fujifilm US shared a collaboration with Google that gives the Instax Mini Link 3 printer an exterior makeover to match the Rose Quartz color option on the Google Pixel 9. The collaboration edition also includes Google Fast Pair, a feature designed for more seamless connection of Bluetooth devices.

The Instax Mini Link 3 is a mobile smartphone printer that uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to transfer digital images onto real instant film. While the gadget effectively turns a smartphone into an instant camera, that necessary wireless connection isn’t quite as quick as using an actual instant film camera.

Collaborating with Google, however, enables Google Fast Pair. The feature uses Bluetooth to look for then quickly connect with new Bluetooth devices. Fast Pair devices can also be easier to customize. Fast Pair also automatically links accessories to a Google account.

Notably, Fast Pair devices must be certified by Google, which makes the feature the likely reason for opting for the collaboration model over the existing printer. The second part of the collaboration is a matching color to the Google Pixel Rose Quartz, though the Instax Mini Link already had a different Rose Pink color as well as Clay and Sage Green.

The most disappointing part of the collaboration, however, is price. The Google Pixel collaboration model is expected to list for $129 shipping at the end of November in the US, while the non-Google branded model sells for $99 / £95 / AU$ 160.

The third-generation Mini Link printer overhauls the design to use built-in LEDs to indicate the printer’s status. Another key change over the earlier rendition is the switch to a USB-C port.

I own the Instax Mini Link 3 myself and I love using it to print out wedding photos before I even leave the reception. Because it’s so widely compatible with a wide range of smartphones, it also makes a great gift, particularly for smartphone photographers and Instagrammers.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As an iPhone user, however, I can’t help but wonder if Fujifilm will ever launch a model to match an iOS device. That would certainly make choosing what color Instax Mini Link 3 to order simpler.

The Google collaboration isn't available until the end of the month, but the original Mini Link 3 is a lower price. $89.95 View $96.95 View $99 View Show More Deals

The Instax Mini Link 3 makes a great gift for photographers, while Black Friday camera deals can drop the price on the non-Google model. Or, browse our favorites for the best smartphone photo printer.