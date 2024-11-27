Instax and Google photo printer collab is a matching dream, but is it worth the cash?

OCD mobile photographers rejoice, you can now match your Instax printer to your phone

The Instax Mini Link 3 allows smartphone photographers to turn their device into a digital instant film camera – and an usual collaboration now gives the printer both more style and speed. On September 26, Fujifilm US shared a collaboration with Google that gives the Instax Mini Link 3 printer an exterior makeover to match the Rose Quartz color option on the Google Pixel 9. The collaboration edition also includes Google Fast Pair, a feature designed for more seamless connection of Bluetooth devices.

The Instax Mini Link 3 is a mobile smartphone printer that uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to transfer digital images onto real instant film. While the gadget effectively turns a smartphone into an instant camera, that necessary wireless connection isn’t quite as quick as using an actual instant film camera.

