I’m bleary-eyed from chasing Cyber Monday deals and am about to impulse buy a Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 because it’s so darn cheap

I didn't anticipate considering a £143 camera this Black Friday weekend, but I don't own anything like the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2

Kodak’s cut-price answer to the OM System Touch TG-7 isn’t in any danger of troubling the best Cyber Monday camera deals, but you can still get it for 11% off the RRP via Amazon UK and £143 is a pretty incredible price for a named-brand digital camera nowadays.

The Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 is essentially the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 in a rugged body. Both cameras have a 16-MP CMOS sensor, fixed 27mm lens with 4x optical zoom, can shoot full HD video, and have a 2.7-inch LCD screen. Where the WPZ2 differs is its rechargeable li-ion battery, digital image stabilization, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Kodak Pixpro WPZ2: was £159.99 now £143 at Amazon Save £16.99 This little rugged camera is built around a 16-MP CMOS sensor, can shoot full HD video and has a fixed 27mm lens with a 4x optical zoom. If you're looking for something extremely cheap that you can pop in your adventure bag, this is a great choice for the price.

And of course, it’s built like a tank, being 15m waterproof and 2m shockproof. The simplistic design makes this a great camera for smartphone photographers who don’t want to cover their shiny iPhone 16 Pro Max in sand and saltwater at the beach. Or somebody who enjoys adventure activities such as rock climbing or kayaking and wants a cheap, rugged device that can help capture memories.

If you’re looking for a more premium rugged camera you can always opt for the aforementioned OM System Touch TG-7. But for £143, the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 is a great little camera for the right person.

