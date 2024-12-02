I’m bleary-eyed from chasing Cyber Monday deals and am about to impulse buy a Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 because it’s so darn cheap

By
published

Save 11% off the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2, a cheap and cheerful choice if you anticipate going on an adventure holiday in 2025

Kodak Pixpro WPZ2
I didn't anticipate considering a £143 camera this Black Friday weekend, but I don't own anything like the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 (Image credit: Amazon / Carmarthen Camera Centre)

Kodak’s cut-price answer to the OM System Touch TG-7 isn’t in any danger of troubling the best Cyber Monday camera deals, but you can still get it for 11% off the RRP via Amazon UK and £143 is a pretty incredible price for a named-brand digital camera nowadays.

The Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 is essentially the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 in a rugged body. Both cameras have a 16-MP CMOS sensor, fixed 27mm lens with 4x optical zoom, can shoot full HD video, and have a 2.7-inch LCD screen. Where the WPZ2 differs is its rechargeable li-ion battery, digital image stabilization, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Kodak Pixpro WPZ2
Kodak Pixpro WPZ2: was £159.99 now £143 at Amazon

Save £16.99 This little rugged camera is built around a 16-MP CMOS sensor, can shoot full HD video and has a fixed 27mm lens with a 4x optical zoom. If you're looking for something extremely cheap that you can pop in your adventure bag, this is a great choice for the price.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles