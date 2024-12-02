I’m bleary-eyed from chasing Cyber Monday deals and am about to impulse buy a Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 because it’s so darn cheap

Kodak’s cut-price answer to the OM System Touch TG-7 isn’t in any danger of troubling the best Cyber Monday camera deals, but you can still get it for 11% off the RRP via Amazon UK and £143 is a pretty incredible price for a named-brand digital camera nowadays.
The Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 is essentially the Kodak Pixpro FZ45 in a rugged body. Both cameras have a 16-MP CMOS sensor, fixed 27mm lens with 4x optical zoom, can shoot full HD video, and have a 2.7-inch LCD screen. Where the WPZ2 differs is its rechargeable li-ion battery, digital image stabilization, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Save £16.99 This little rugged camera is built around a 16-MP CMOS sensor, can shoot full HD video and has a fixed 27mm lens with a 4x optical zoom. If you're looking for something extremely cheap that you can pop in your adventure bag, this is a great choice for the price.