I'm already hooked on BeReal – this new photo-sharing app demands authenticity!

There is a new photo-sharing app on the block in the form of BeReal. Moving away from the curated social media content we’re so used to, BeReal demands that you do just that – Be Real. Instead of only sharing your highlights, you have to share whatever you’re up to when you get that notification.

BeReal is a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Unlike Snapchat and Instagram, BeReal is designed to take away the pressures social media brings with it, such as presenting yourself to have a lifestyle that involves beach holidays, meals out and fancy cocktails. In place of that, BeReal asks that you share whatever it is you’re doing when you get the notification may that be making a coffee, sitting on the toilet or walking your dog.

BeReal simultaneously takes a photo of you using your front camera as well as a photo of what you can see with your main camera so you get two sides to the story. It combines it into one picture which is then shared among your friends. It is still a pretty unknown app and I’ve only just discovered it but I can see it getting as addictive as Wordle or Candy Crush (remember those days?).

What’s nice about it is you don’t have to think about whether the photo you share will match the others on your grid or which pictures you should post. Memories are stored on a calendar that is only visible to you, giving you an overview of what you’ve been up to each month. You can also interact with your friends posts even through commenting or RealMoji's.

While you may not think we need any more photo-sharing apps, this one is at least a little different from anything I’ve used before. You can’t add filters, you can’t edit images and you can only send one image a day. What I like most about it is it shares the mundane, everyday bits of life we are all keen to avoid sharing on platforms such as Instagram. Should you decide you really don’t like the image you shared you can delete it but the app will ask you why you’re deleting it, probably as a deterrent to doing so.

It’s about time there was an app that does exactly what it says on the tin and will actually BeReal. I’m now on a one-woman mission to get all my friends to download it, partly because I’m nosy but partly because it’s another way of keeping up to date with friends and family when you can’t be with them. The best thing about it is it’s free to download, fun to use and you can’t get stuck in an endless loop of scrolling. BeReal isn’t a replacement for any app you might already use but rather an interesting addition that demands authenticity.

