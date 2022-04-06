Internationally renowned photo festival to take place in Reggio Emilia, Italy

From 29 April - 12 June 2022, Fotografia Europea returns to Reggio Emilia, Italy for the 17th edition of the internationally renowned photography festival. This year's theme draws on a poem written by the French philosopher Albert Camus, called An Invincible Summer, and invites photographers to explore the theme of inner strength.

The annual festival will take place in venues all over Reggio Emilia including galleries, museums and palaces such as the Palazzo da Mosto, Galleria Santa Maria and the Musei Civici. Exhibitors have been invited to explore the theme of inner strength in relation to the poem by Camus and how it is unleashed in the constant renewal of life – a metaphor that is extremely relevant to our experiences during the pandemic.

Fotografia Europea aims to tell the personal stories of photographers that will both inspire new points of view and offer moments of reflection on the complexity of our world and the threads that tie it all together.

This year’s exhibitions include Binidittu by Nicola Lo Calzo (opens in new tab) which explores the condition of migrants in the Mediterranean through the figure of Saint Benedict the Moor, the first black saint in modern history, who is now considered an allegory – a point of contact between memory and oblivion, trivialized racism and shared humanitas. Photographer Chloé Jafé (opens in new tab) tells the often untold story of the Yakuza (Japanese mafia) women who dedicate their lives to the men who operate as gangsters while Talashi by Alexis Cordesse (opens in new tab) mediates on the tragic Syrian civil war through portraits taken by those living in exile.

Almost 20 bodies of work will be available to view over the course of the festival as well as work by professional and emerging photographers in the free and independent section of the festival – OFF Circuito.

For six weeks, Reggio Emila will become the European capital of photography, attracting passionate photographers and photography lovers from all over Italy and further afield. Not only is this event incredibly broad, but it’s also incredibly accessible as one ticket will gain you access to all exhibitions. Tickets can be purchased (opens in new tab) from the Fotografia Europea website and a full-price ticket will cost just 18 euros (roughly £15/$19).

The full list of photographers exhibiting at this year's festival can also be found on the website (opens in new tab) alongside information about opening times, where and when you can get a portfolio review and how to get there.

Scroll down to see a selection of images appearing in this year's exhibitions.

