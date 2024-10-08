If you're looking for a drone for Christmas, I'd check these Amazon Big Deal Day deals

As 'the drone guy' here at DCW, I decided to check out the best deals on giftable drones this Amazon big deal day.

I'm not saying that these are out-and-out amazing offers, but there are some other factors to consider. For one thing, toward the end of the year you won't be the only person sensibly thinking about gifts which can be bought while they're even a bit discounted – or at least still in stock – and safely kept in the cupboard until the big day.

So, with that in mind, here's my pick of the drones which will be most popular this season and, controversially for a deals list, I'm going to start with one that won't be discounted at all – it's only just come out – but it sets the agenda for everything else out there this winter (and it is a very competitive price, as you'll see when you get to the second item which is discounted).

That's the DJI Neo, which is looking to score points thanks to it's AI tracking and its

DJI DJI Neo Fly More Combo: £299 at Amazon UK New for 2024, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is safe for the kids and smart enough to follow people around without being told what to do with a remote control. Don't worry though; with the fly more combo there IS a remote, so you can still do the whole old-school drone piloting if you like! ✅ Safe and smart

❌ New so not yet discounted

📸 Yes – record 4K video

HoverAir X1 Combo | was £395 | Now £335 SAVE £60 on the smart self-flying drone that you can control with an app or not at all. This really impressed me in my review because it was different to other drones, using AI and the front camera to keep you in shot and let you record action. If you do want to take over as pilot then you can do so using your phone and only your phone, all adding to the portability. ✅ Safe, smart and unique folding design

❌ Each battery 11 minutes (but you get two)

📸 Crisp 2.7K which looks great on social

Potensic Atom SE | was £279.99 | NOW £236.99 SAVE £43 At Amazon The Atom SE drone dispenses with a mechanical gimbal and stabilizes the camera using digital stabilization (like a GoPro-style camera), but it's surprisingly effective (see our Atom SE review), and the software and hardware are surprisingly high standard – Potensic seem to have learned lessons from market leader DJI, and come in cheaper! ✅ Good bundle including extra battery

❌ EIS isn't (quite) as good as a 'real' gimbal

📸 4K video

If you want my expert opinion as to the offers out there, the main lesson is that – with discounting between 0 and 15% – it feels like Amazon is expecting to sell a lot of drones this winter and isn't offering massive discounts.

The HoverAir X1 is exciting because it is a bit different to other drones (except the DJI Neo which largely copied it), and the folding form factor is just gorgeous. It would be remiss of me not to mention that it is expected to get a bigger brother this year, based on the company's

The Poensic Atom SE is a wise choice if you're looking to save a few pennies on what might have been the classic photography recommendation – the DJI Mini 4K. That, with only one battery, will set you back just over £265, so it's marginal, but it's an expensive time of year and there is always room to save!

(Image credit: Future)

If you're thinking of younger potential pilots, there is a lot more choice, and it's probably best to check our guide to the best drones for kids – I've tested a few with some younger potential pilots (one in particular) so you'll get the thoughts of the target market!