If you're looking for a drone for Christmas, I'd check these Amazon Big Deal Day deals

I'm the DCW drone expert and this time of year a lot of people ask me about the best drone for the holidays – here are some deals I spotted.

DJI Neo drone
(Image credit: Future)

As 'the drone guy' here at DCW, I decided to check out the best deals on giftable drones this Amazon big deal day.

I'm not saying that these are out-and-out amazing offers, but there are some other factors to consider. For one thing, toward the end of the year you won't be the only person sensibly thinking about gifts which can be bought while they're even a bit discounted – or at least still in stock – and safely kept in the cupboard until the big day.

DJI DJI Neo Fly More Combo
DJI DJI Neo Fly More Combo: £299 at Amazon UK

New for 2024, the DJI Neo Fly More Combo is safe for the kids and smart enough to follow people around without being told what to do with a remote control. Don't worry though; with the fly more combo there IS a remote, so you can still do the whole old-school drone piloting if you like!

✅ Safe and smart
❌ New so not yet discounted
📸 Yes – record 4K video

View Deal
HoverAir X1 ComboNow £335

HoverAir X1 Combo | was £395 | Now £335

SAVE £60 on the smart self-flying drone that you can control with an app or not at all. This really impressed me in my review because it was different to other drones, using AI and the front camera to keep you in shot and let you record action. If you do want to take over as pilot then you can do so using your phone and only your phone, all adding to the portability.

✅ Safe, smart and unique folding design
❌ Each battery 11 minutes (but you get two)
📸 Crisp 2.7K which looks great on social

View Deal
Potensic Atom SENOW £236.99

Potensic Atom SE | was £279.99 | NOW £236.99

SAVE £43 At Amazon The Atom SE drone dispenses with a mechanical gimbal and stabilizes the camera using digital stabilization (like a GoPro-style camera), but it's surprisingly effective (see our Atom SE review), and the software and hardware are surprisingly high standard – Potensic seem to have learned lessons from market leader DJI, and come in cheaper!

✅ Good bundle including extra battery
❌ EIS isn't (quite) as good as a 'real' gimbal
📸 4K video

View Deal

