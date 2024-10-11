I took my Canon EOS R5 II to pieces so you don't have to!

Kolari teardown of R5 Mark II shows what's under the bonnet – and how the overheating problem of the original camera was solved
(Image credit: Kolari Vision)
The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the company's top-end enthusiast mirrorless camera, comparable to the Nikon Z8 or Sony A7R V. Boasting a 45Mp sensor, 30fps shooting rate and industry-leading autofocus – not to mention costing a pretty penny – it's one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, equally at home in a pro's kitbag as much as a well-heeled hobbyist's.
So what's the first thing to do when you finally get your hands on this pricey bit of kit? Take it to pieces, naturally. At least, that's what the boffins at Kolari Vision did, though, to be fair, the company is used to taking cameras apart, being a specialist in infrared conversions, which necessitates getting access to the sensor to remove the IR cut filter.
The video shows how the company got into the innards of the EOS, painstakingly removing screw after screw, peeling back rubber grips, unclipping countless ribbon cables, and separating layers of thermal tape, until the range-topping camera was reduced to a pile of components. What must have taken hours of careful disassembly has been condensed into a three-minute watch.
The video details where every screw is located, should you want to do the same yourself for some inexplicable reason. Some are devilishly difficult to find – hidden beneath logos, behind textured grips, inside battery compartments and even under the shutter release button.
The design of the R5 Mark II addresses the overheating flaw of the original camera, with improved airflow to cool components and the addition of a heat transfer plate, and the video shows how this has been done, as well as detailing other internal changes. It doesn't go so far as to show whether they managed to put it all back together again without finding they had a couple of screws left over…
If you're in the market for a Canon EOS R5 Mark II – to take apart or otherwise – then check out the best deals below!
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.