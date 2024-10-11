I took my Canon EOS R5 II to pieces so you don't have to!

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the company's top-end enthusiast mirrorless camera, comparable to the Nikon Z8 or Sony A7R V. Boasting a 45Mp sensor, 30fps shooting rate and industry-leading autofocus – not to mention costing a pretty penny – it's one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, equally at home in a pro's kitbag as much as a well-heeled hobbyist's.

So what's the first thing to do when you finally get your hands on this pricey bit of kit? Take it to pieces, naturally. At least, that's what the boffins at Kolari Vision did, though, to be fair, the company is used to taking cameras apart, being a specialist in infrared conversions, which necessitates getting access to the sensor to remove the IR cut filter.

The video shows how the company got into the innards of the EOS, painstakingly removing screw after screw, peeling back rubber grips, unclipping countless ribbon cables, and separating layers of thermal tape, until the range-topping camera was reduced to a pile of components. What must have taken hours of careful disassembly has been condensed into a three-minute watch.

What's Inside a Canon R5 MK II? | Teardown + Disassembly - YouTube Watch On

The video details where every screw is located, should you want to do the same yourself for some inexplicable reason. Some are devilishly difficult to find – hidden beneath logos, behind textured grips, inside battery compartments and even under the shutter release button.

The design of the R5 Mark II addresses the overheating flaw of the original camera, with improved airflow to cool components and the addition of a heat transfer plate, and the video shows how this has been done, as well as detailing other internal changes. It doesn't go so far as to show whether they managed to put it all back together again without finding they had a couple of screws left over…

If you're in the market for a Canon EOS R5 Mark II – to take apart or otherwise – then check out the best deals below!

