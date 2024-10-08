I can't live without the Olympus PEN E-P7 – and it's just £580 on Amazon

By
published

I take it everywhere, every day – if I could only keep one camera, it would be the Olympus PEN E-P7. And it's just £580!

Close-up of photographer James Artaius holding an Olympus PEN E-P7, with the text &quot;Best price&quot;
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Hand on heart, this camera is my daily driver – it goes everywhere with me. And thanks to this massive Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount, it can go everywhere with you too! 

At just £580.99, the Olympus PEN E-P7 with lens is now its lowest price ever – an enormous £269 off the retail price! 

Olympus PEN E-P7 + lens (white) | was £849.99 | now £580.99 SAVE £269 at Amazon

Olympus PEN E-P7 + lens (white) | was £849.99 | now £580.99
SAVE £269 at Amazon Small enough to fit a pocket, powerful enough to print for a wall. The E-P7 packs a beautiful mono shooting mode, superb stabilization, 4K video and a 180° flip screen, and comes bundled with an electronic pancake zoom lens. Oh, and it looks gorgeous! 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles