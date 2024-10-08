Hand on heart, this camera is my daily driver – it goes everywhere with me. And thanks to this massive Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount, it can go everywhere with you too!

At just £580.99, the Olympus PEN E-P7 with lens is now its lowest price ever – an enormous £269 off the retail price!

Olympus PEN E-P7 + lens (white) | was £849.99 | now £580.99

SAVE £269 at Amazon Small enough to fit a pocket, powerful enough to print for a wall. The E-P7 packs a beautiful mono shooting mode, superb stabilization, 4K video and a 180° flip screen, and comes bundled with an electronic pancake zoom lens. Oh, and it looks gorgeous!

Why do I love the Olympus PEN E-P7 (review) so much? In short, it's incredibly small and sleek – and, more importantly, so are its lenses. While APS-C (and even full frame) bodies can be small, their optics will simply never be as small as they can be on a Micro Four Thirds system.

Take the M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ Pancake lens, which comes as part of this bundle: it's the size of a pocket tin of Vaseline, yet I think it's the best pancake lens ever made. I always bring a tiny prime with me (usually the M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8) but I shoot 90% of my E-P7 shots on this pancake, with its useful 28-84mm equivalent focal range. It makes an unbeatable compact – yet absolutely capable – package, perfect for street, travel and everyday shooting.

The 180° flippy-down screen makes this a great option for shooting from high or low angles, or when I want to take a selfie with better quality than my phone. I can even control the camera from my phone, for remote shooting or video, then zip my files back to it via WiFi in an instant. It's a genuinely viable replacement for the immediacy of my phone camera.

Crucially, with a 20.3MP sensor backed by 4.5 stops of in-body stabilization, this camera doesn't compromise on quality. Is there as much detail or dynamic range or depth of field as there is on my Canon EOS R5? No – but I don't need there to be. Photos from this camera are more than good enough for double-page spreads in magazines. And they're certainly more than good enough for Instagram and Facebook.

If I only get to keep one camera for the rest of my days, it's this. And I love it so much that, for just £580, I'm seriously thinking about buying this gorgeous white one to go with my black one!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The E-P7 is one of the best Micro Four Thirds cameras, so check out the best Micro Four Thirds lenses – many of which are the best Olympus lenses (OM System).