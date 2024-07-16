HUGE $300 off Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro at just $1,978 this Prime Day!

If you're looking for some great Amazon Prime laptop deals then this is by far the most exciting one out there, Apple products are known to be expensive and luxurious - meaning deals are rarely seen on its products.
Well, all that changes with this HUGE price cut of $300 off the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro laptop with 18GB of RAM and a 512SSD (plus 3 years AppleCare+) all for just $1,978 this Amazon Prime Day - now that's a bargain!
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro|was $2,278|now $1,978
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest, but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.