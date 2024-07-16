HUGE $300 off Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro at just $1,978 this Prime Day!

Save a MASSIVE $300 off the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD for a remarkable $1,978!

If you're looking for some great Amazon Prime laptop deals then this is by far the most exciting one out there, Apple products are known to be expensive and luxurious - meaning deals are rarely seen on its products.

Well, all that changes with this HUGE price cut of $300 off the 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro laptop with 18GB of RAM and a 512SSD (plus 3 years AppleCare+) all for just $1,978 this Amazon Prime Day - now that's a bargain! 

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro|was $2,278|now $1,978Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro|was $2,278|now $1,978
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest, but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.

