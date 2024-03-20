Huge Canon EOS 90D price drop is hottest camera in Amazon Spring Deal Days

Amazingly, the Canon EOS 90D is now five years old this year, but because it was such a forward-thinking camera, it still feels pretty current. And that's good news, as this is one of the hottest deals available in the Amazon Spring Sale which is running this week. Amazon has cut over £320 off the price overnight, bringing down the price of this DSLR to just £899.99.

The question is, is the Canon EOS 90D still current enough to warrant a recommendation in 2024? I still rate it as one of the best cameras for wildlife and one of the best cameras for sports – two categories where APS-C cameras have a real niche, and where DSLRs are still proving pretty popular despite the many advantages of mirrorless.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FCanon-EOS-90D-Body-Only%2Fdp%2FB07WVMB2LG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Canon EOS 90D body | was £1299.99 | now £899.99

Save £400 The brilliant Canon EOS 90D features a 32.5MP sensor, uncropped 4K 30p, 1080p 120fps, and 10fps burst shooting. The Spring Deal makes this DSLR body £320 cheaper than it was yesterday - and it's the best price we can find in the UK. Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=2298&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Fcanon-eos-90d-digital-slr-camera-body-1713359%2F" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Wex Photo £1,299 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=20850&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jessops.com%2Fp%2Fcanon%2Feos-90d-digital-slr-body-178338" data-link-merchant="jessops.com"" data-link-merchant="wexphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Jessops £1,299

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB07WSJQWP8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Canon EOS 90D body | was £1699.99 | now £1,264.49

Save £435 Need a lens too? Then this kit with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM is also featured in the Amazon Spring Deals Days event

So what does the Canon EOS 90D offer? At its heart is Canon's breakthrough 32.5MP sensor – the first APS-C sensor to break the 26MP barrier. This comes with a 1.6x crop factor that is a real boon for genres where you need extra reach, as it increases the effective focal length of your lenses (a 300mm optic becomes a 480mm, for example).

This is complemented by a 10fps burst rate that, while conservative by today's standards, is still good enough for shooting fast action like wild animals or sports. It is, however, held back by a slightly limited buffer of about 25 RAWs.

With Dual Pixel Autofocus, the 90D is as formidable as a mirrorless camera – even for shooting video, which isn't something you'd normally choose to do with a DSLR. The fully articulating screen and uncropped 4K actually make it a powerful moviemaking machine.

While it doesn't have an electronic viewfinder, being a DSLR has distinct advantages – most notably the battery life, where mirrorless users will be green with envy at the 1,300-shot performance. So, if you've been eyeing up the Canon EOS 90D, I say go for it. It may be a little long in the tooth now, but it still stands proudly even next to its modern mirrorless counterparts.

Take a look at the best DSLRs and the best Canon cameras both with and without a mirror mechanism.