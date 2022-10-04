Huddly brings world's first AI director to conference calls

AI camera producer Huddly has announced a new multi-camera experience, by offering the world’s first AI-directed multi-camera system for the conference room.

There are already many conference room webcams (opens in new tab) on the market, but Huddly has been created in collaboration with TV directors and uses new AI tech to capture video meetings from multiple angles. It edits them in real-time, creating the kind of experience previously only known from TV and movies. Alexander Woxen, CEO at Huddly has this to say about the announcement:

“The Huddly multi-camera experience is early adoption of entertainment industry techniques being applied to video meetings to make them as dynamic and engaging as possible. We’ve been working towards this ever since we founded Huddly, and we’re excited to finally get to share it with the world. With this launch, we hope to prevent virtual meeting fatigue.”

(Image credit: Huddly)

The whole focus behind Huddly is that this AI technology can not just show your workmates in the conference room but it can also track how many are present and see how efficiently each meeting room is being utilized. The AI director can also instantly zoom in on the conversation with multiple people at a time. But that's not all, this new tech can will also transfer from the main speaker to everyone within the room and those working remotely to give a more natural feeling of being in the room with everyone, and produce more engaging work calls – so no excuses for switching off in your next zoom call anymore.

If you want to see the new AI director from Huddly in full swing, take a look at the video below:

The Huddly multi-camera experience adapts to a multitude of scenarios and setups thanks to a flexible, modular design. The AI director is embedded in the cameras, which means that the system provides a visual stream that can be used on any communication platform, including Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. With Huddly’s network camera platform and upgradeable software, the Huddly Multi-Camera Experience is a smart investment that will continue to be an innovator in the AI and virtual meeting space.

Even Dave Citron Director of Product, Voice & Video at Google Workspace has said that he was pleased to work with Huddly, "to bring advanced camera technology and multi-camera solutions to Google Meet Series One room kits. With the increasing adoption of hybrid work, it’s important that everyone in the virtual meeting can have a full appreciation for what’s going on in the conference room.”

AI is certainly an interesting space and whether it is used to help us in our day-to-day lives, or within the workplace. This technology is a very interesting concept, imagine with a few years of development you could use a multi-camera setup to cover a wedding, thanks to the AI director framing and getting each moment would not be an issue, and just think you could overlive steam, just as if it was covered by a huge broadcasting company. It might be a few years until that is truly a thing we can all go out and buy, but I can see where this camera tech is going, and I'm excited about it.

