How to get started in live music photography, by top pro Christie Goodwin

I know that it looks very exciting for an outsider to become a music photographer and there are a lot of people who want to do that because of their interest in artists and musicians, but music photography is something not to be underestimated. It’s very challenging and only a very thin layer [of photographers] make money at it – most of them just do it for fun.

If you want to get into music photography, it’s very important that you start from the bottom. People always say that they want to shoot the big acts, but you need to shoot in the smaller, darker venues where you can actually learn and make mistakes – if you go straight to photographing the big acts and you make a mistake then word will get around.

So get a lot of training doing the harder work because it’s the harder work that will build up your experience. In small clubs there’s sometimes only one light and you have to shoot live music with that – it’s very hard, but there are some good experiences and very good training to be had in these situations.

Then find a stock agency that you can work with and supply the pictures to – you will need to do that to get photo passes to be able to shoot the shows in the first place. So that’s always the best way forward – get as much experience as you can. It’s very important.