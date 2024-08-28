HMD's Barbie Phone is a retro-styled pink flip phone that offers a digital detox

By
published

The Nokia manufacturer has teamed up with Mattel to offer you a social media-free way to stay connected

HMD Barbie™ Phone
(Image credit: HMD)

Barbie is 65 years old this year, and is keeping in the headlines with another new venture. This time the doll's manufacturer Mattel has teamed up with HMD - the company that makes Nokia phones. The result is a flip phone in a Barbie pink that appeals to parents - and anyone who fancies a digital detox.

As in common with other Nokia handets, the HMD Barbie Phone is a 'dumbphone' - so has no internet connection or apps, so won't let you catch up on social media - or spend the afternoon doomscrolling.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

