HMD's Barbie Phone is a retro-styled pink flip phone that offers a digital detox

Barbie is 65 years old this year, and is keeping in the headlines with another new venture. This time the doll's manufacturer Mattel has teamed up with HMD - the company that makes Nokia phones. The result is a flip phone in a Barbie pink that appeals to parents - and anyone who fancies a digital detox.

As in common with other Nokia handets, the HMD Barbie Phone is a 'dumbphone' - so has no internet connection or apps, so won't let you catch up on social media - or spend the afternoon doomscrolling.

The twin-screen phone lets you make calls, and to send text, of course - and there is a camera. However, the resolution is limited to just 300,000 pixels (or a third of a megapixel) to allow you to 'enjoy' the capabilities of the earliest Y2K camera phones. There is an MP3 player and FM radio to keep you entertained during idle moments.

The Barbie Phone uses a clamshell flip design which is straight out of the noughties (Image credit: HMD)

The phone works on the 4G network - so although it doesn't offer much in the way of data services, does mean that the handset can be used widely abroad.

The phone is a bit more than a flip phone painted pink. The Barbie theme continues with an specially-designed interface, and a number of nods to the cult of Barbie. A “Hi Barbie” voice welcomes you as you turn on the phone, we are told, and you’ll see a missed call notification from Ken. The phone comes with Barbie-style beaded phone strap, as well as replaceable back covers and a set of stickers.

Other more conventional features include a 3.5mm headphone socket, an microSD slot to increase the memory capacity, and a USB-C connector to recharge the 1450 mAh removable battery.

The HMD Barbie Phone is available now direct from HMD for £99.99 in the UK. A US launch is expected shortly, we are told.

