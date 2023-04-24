His name is Earl – and his photographs are being exhibited in the UK

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Actor Jason Lee brings America through his eye to the English capital, thanks to Leica Gallery London

Jason Lee - Leica Exhibit
(Image credit: Jason Lee)

Leica Gallery London has announced that it will be showcasing photographs by the actor, skateboarder, and photographer, Jason Lee, from May 12 until  June 11 2023.

This series is a product of the visual observations by Lee – best known for the TV show My Name is Earl and movies like Dogma, Alvin and the Chipmunks and The Incredibles – using his Leica camera while traversing the American landscape and harks back to his photography forefathers, such as the black-and-white work of William Christenberry. 

The ice-cool tones of the printing (also done by Lee) and often-deserted frames aim to deliver just the right amount of uncertainty. Lee’s shooting locations shown in this latest exhibit include New York State, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and California.

(Image credit: Jason Lee)

(Image credit: Jason Lee )

For Lee, jumping in his car and driving around shooting is how he likes to occupy his time: 

“Since my first photographic outings in my native California in 2006, where I explored a more rural, perhaps neglected face of the state, and the many subsequent outings zigzagging through the west coast, the southwest, and Texas, I remain fascinated by the American landscape, by evidence of cancellation and departure and the environmental contradictions that make up our collective everyday view. 

These conflicts, at once strange and beautiful, this is where the questions are. It’s then and now splitting time, man and nature pushing up against each other, and progress forever forcing itself on the contented. And somewhere in the middle you make pictures.”

(Image credit: Jason Lee)

(Image credit: Jason Lee)

The exhibition will coincide with the release of Lee’s latest monograph TX | CA 17 published by Stanley / Barker. It contains images taken in the summer of 2017 on a drive from his adopted state of Texas to Los Angeles, where he had lived previously. 

The work is presented in rough chronological order – North Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, the Californian desert, and finally downtown LA. 

Prints from the exhibition will be for sale together with signed copies of the monograph and a limited amount of copies of In the Gold Dust Rush, also published by Stanley / Barker. 

For more information, visit the Leica Gallery London website (opens in new tab).

If this has been interesting then I highly recommend taking a look at the latest and best Lecia M lenses to give your images that legendary 'Leica look', or why not take a look at our review of the Leica M11 Monochrom and take your own black-and-white photography to the next stage. If color is your thing then check our Leica M11 review instead, and if analog is your preferred method of shooting we even reviewed the beautiful Leica M-A.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

