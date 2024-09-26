Heart-breaking photo of 4,000 dead birds is surprise winner of top photography contest

By
published

Poignant arrangement of avians killed after flying into windows wins Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition

Each year during spring and fall migration over 1.3 billion birds die in North America as a result of window collisions. A network of dedicated volunteers heads out each morning to pick up the pieces. For over 30 years FLAP (Fatal Light Awareness Program) volunteers have patrolled cities worldwide in search of birds that have collided with windows. While their efforts have saved an impressive number of bird collision survivors, the majority do not survive the impact. But the fallen birds are never left behind. Their bodies are collected and their lives honoured in the annual ‘Bird Layout’. The Layout brings volunteers together to arrange the dead birds in an emotive and provocative display. While The Layout honours the fallen birds and brings closure for the volunteers, it is also a critical event that raises public awareness and highlights a global issue. I have volunteered with FLAP for four years and attend The Layout annually. From hawks to hummingbirds, this 2022 display includes more than 4,000 birds. Sony A7R IV with Sony 16–35mm f/2.8 lens. 16mm; 1/160s; f/4; ISO500
When Worlds Collide – Conservation (Single Image) winner and Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 shot with a Sony A7R IV and Sony 16-35mm f/2.8 lens at16mm; 1/160 sec, f/4, ISO500 (Image credit: Patricia Seaton Homonylo / Bird Photographer of the Year 2024)

The winning images of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition have been selected, and this year the grand prize winner is an impactful and thought-provoking image that shows over 4,000 birds that were killed after colliding with windows in Toronto, Canada.

More than 23,000 images were entered into the competition, which is open to photographers worldwide, vying for the $4,675/£3,500/AU$8,600 grand prize. 

