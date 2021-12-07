Hasselblad Masters 2021 photography competition announces its 12 winners

Hasselblad Masters is a widely acclaimed prestigious professional photography competition, open to acclaimed professionals as well as aspiring newcomers. Owning and using a Hasselblad camera is not a requirement to enter the competition with submissions accepted from entrants using any camera brand.

The winners for this year's competition were chosen through a combination of a public vote and decisions made by a professional Hasselblad Masters selected Jury, comprised of internationally renowned photographers and imaging experts.

After completion of the voting process by the Public Jury and Grand Jury, the 12 winners from each category that have been formally announced and titled as "Hasselblad Masters" are:

Aerial Category – Florian Ledoux from Norway:

(Image credit: © Florian Ledoux)

Architecture Category – Albrecht Voss from Germany:

(Image credit: © Albrecht Voss)

Art Category – Gavin Goodman from South Africa

(Image credit: © Gavin Goodman)

Beauty & Fashion Category – Ramón Vaquero from Spain

(Image credit: © Ramón Vaquero )

Landscape/Nature Category – Honghua Shi from China

(Image credit: © Honghua Shi)

Portrait Category - Marek Würfl from Slovakia

(Image credit: © Marek Würfl )

Product Category - Paul Fuentes from the United Kingdom

(Image credit: © Paul Fuentes)

Project // 21 Category - Yihao Wang from China

(Image credit: © Yihao Wang)

Street/Urban Category – Nikolay Schegolev from Russia

(Image credit: © Nikolay Schegolev)

Wedding Category – Mati Machner from Austria

(Image credit: © Mati Machner)

Wildlife Category – Alice Zilberberg from Israel

(Image credit: © Alice Zilberberg)

Heritage Category (New) – Marcus Møller Bitsch from Denmark & France

(Image credit: © Marcus Møller Bitsch)

Each Hasselblad Masters winner receives a new medium format mirrorless Hasselblad camera to keep. Additionally, the winners will shoot a collaborative project with Hasselblad using their new Hasselblad camera. This project will then be published in the commemorative Hasselblad Masters book as well as digitally on all of Hasselblad's channels, spectacular exposure for the winners.

This year’s competition expanded to 12 categories, to include Heritage, which commemorated Hasselblad’s 80-year anniversary. The 2021 Hasselblad Masters received a record-breaking number of 63,000 submitted images, double the amount compared to the number of entries in 2018.

To see more images from this year's winners, as well as the work of previously titled "Hasselblad Masters", check out their image gallery.

