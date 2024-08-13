Has Godox created the ultimate light for content creators and streamers?

The Godox LP Series is a new versatile lighting solution consisting of six LED light panels, packed with features that make it ideal for hybrid shooting in the studio and on the go – and much like other Godox lights, the pricing is highly attractive!

Godox, whose products are also sold as Flashpoint in the US, manufactures some of the best budget light options on the market, from flashguns to full studio lighting kits. And although the prices may be ideal for entry-level photographers and videographers, the lights' performance really is premium.

The LP Series is comprised of two versions (R and Bi) of three lights, the Godox LP400R / Bi, LP600R / Bi, and LP1200R / Bi, offering a different power output of 40w, 60w and 120w respectively. The different power output also translates into the maximum level of brightness each light can achieve – 6,480 Lux, 9,270 Lux, and 16,500 Lux.

(Image credit: Godox)

The difference between the R and Bi versions is the color temperature range, 1800K - 10000K for R versions and 2800K - 6500K for Bi versions. Both are extremely impressive, although the R versions offer a 'full-color mode' that includes CCT, HSI, RGB, gels and lighting effects.

Each of the lights in the series can be used in a studio with an AC cable, but they can also be taken on location by using NPF batteries, and either NPF or Vmount batteries for the LP1200.

The portability factor continues as each light comes with a custom-molded, durable, shockproof carry case. The yoke features a 360° rotatable design for easy storage and transport, making it the perfect companion for content creators on the move.

Introducing Godox Versatile Lighting Solution - LITEMONS LP Series! - YouTube Watch On

These lights are targeted toward content creators and in particular streamers. The LP lights can offer extremely soft and consistently uniform light for a key light, but can also act as accent lighting to give the multicolored streamer look.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Godox LP Series is available now and are priced as follows: LP400Bi: $89 / £70, LP400R: $99 / £80, LP600Bi: $109/ £85, LP600R: $139 / £110, LP1200Bi: $199 / £155, and LP1200R: $239 / £187. (UK pricing from US conversion, and Australian pricing to be confirmed).

I haven't been able to get my hands on these lights just yet, but it looks like Godox has done it again, producing what looks like extremely versatile lights at an affordable price point.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best-LED light panels, the best lights for vlogging, and the best ring lights.