Grab the Canon R100 now at its LOWEST-EVER price of just £379!

By
published

Grab Canon's popular entry-level camera for a cool £379 – its lowest-ever price, saving you a sweet £180!

Canon ESO R100 deal 24
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking to upgrade from your phone to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 is now available for a bargain £379 at Clifton Cameras or Wex saving you a massive £180 and making this the lowest price ever!

Canon EOS R100 |was £559| now £379 Save £180 at Clifton Cameras 💰 Lowest-ever price✅ Easy to learn and use ❌ No touch screen

Canon EOS R100 | was £559 | now £379
Save £180 at Clifton Cameras This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this 24.1MP body is still a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera. 
💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ Easy to learn and use
❌ No touch screen

💲Price check:  
Wex Photo £379

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles