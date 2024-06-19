Grab the Canon R100 now at its LOWEST-EVER price of just £379!

If you're looking to upgrade from your phone to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 is now available for a bargain £379 at Clifton Cameras or Wex saving you a massive £180 and making this the lowest price ever!

Canon EOS R100 | was £559 | now £379

Save £180 at Clifton Cameras This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this 24.1MP body is still a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera.

💰 Lowest-ever price

✅ Easy to learn and use

❌ No touch screen 💲Price check:

Wex Photo £379



Whether you're a photography novice or considering an upgrade to a top-tier mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R100, priced at £379, is a deal that's hard to ignore. We ranked it as the best beginner camera in our best Canon camera buying guide.

In our detailed review, DCW Editor and seasoned Canon user, James, tested the R100. He highlighted its impressive still-image performance, thanks to the APS-C 24.1MP CMOS sensor and Digic 8 processor. It also offers 4K video recording at 24p with a crop, and uncropped FullHD video recording.

The Canon EOS R100 is equipped with Canon's renowned Dual Pixel AF system, boasting 3,975 autofocus points across 143 zones, ensuring that your shots are always in focus and sharp, whether you're capturing a single frame or using the 6.5 frames-per-second continuous burst mode.