Grab the Canon R100 now at its LOWEST-EVER price of just £379!

If you're looking to upgrade from your phone to a fancy new mirrorless camera, this is one of the best deals we have seen this year. The Canon EOS R100 is now available for a bargain £379 at Clifton Cameras or Wex saving you a massive £180 and making this the lowest price ever!
Canon EOS R100 | was £559 | now £379
Save £180 at Clifton Cameras This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this 24.1MP body is still a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera.
💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ Easy to learn and use
❌ No touch screen
💲Price check:
Wex Photo £379