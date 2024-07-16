GoPro Hero 12 Black drops to LOWEST-EVER for Amazon Prime Day

If you're in the market for the best action camera, the top GoPro models are a must-see, especially with the GoPro Hero 12 Black now at its lowest-ever price this Amazon Prime Day. Currently, you can save an incredible $100, bringing the price down to just £299 on Amazon.

With the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals well underway, it's unlikely GoPro's flagship camera will drop any further in price. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal—grab your GoPro Hero 12 Black now!

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299

Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black, while retaining many features of the Hero 11 Black, including the same 27MP sensor, introduces several enhancements that make it a significant upgrade. It offers a new mounting option, supports Bluetooth microphones, features dual-channel audio, and introduces HDR video. These improvements make it an excellent choice for professionals and editors, earning it a spot in our best action camera roundup.

The Hero 12 Black supports multiple aspect ratios, including 8:7, allowing you to capture stunning 5.3K/60p video. It performs best in well-lit conditions, continuing GoPro's challenge with low-light performance. Additionally, a lens mod is available, providing an expansive 177º field of view.

A new feature in the Hero 12 Black is Bluetooth audio support, enabling the use of any wireless headphones with a built-in microphone, such as AirPods, for recording narrations or voiceovers. Professionals will also appreciate the addition of Timecode Sync, GP-Log, and LUT support, enhancing its functionality for advanced video editing.