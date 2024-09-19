GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini drops to a incredible new low price

By
published

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini for just £160

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini deal
(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro cameras are pocketfuls of fun – little cameras that are capable of capturing action content while also being incredibly hardy for whatever you throw at them.

We recently saw the launch of the GoPro Hero13 Black and the new budget GoPro Hero - and no doubt because of this we have just spotted this standout deal for the two year old GoPro Hero11 Black Mini - which has dropped to just £159.97 at Amazon.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini was £199.99 now £159.97
Save £40 at Amazon This is the little brother to the GoPro Hero11 Black, which offers very similar features – but just doesn't have a screen on either the front or the back. As such it is designed for sticking on helmets, on skateboards and such - and it offers two sets of mounting fingers to help you get it into position.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

