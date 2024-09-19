GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini drops to a incredible new low price

GoPro cameras are pocketfuls of fun – little cameras that are capable of capturing action content while also being incredibly hardy for whatever you throw at them.
We recently saw the launch of the GoPro Hero13 Black and the new budget GoPro Hero - and no doubt because of this we have just spotted this standout deal for the two year old GoPro Hero11 Black Mini - which has dropped to just £159.97 at Amazon.
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini was £199.99 now £159.97
Save £40 at Amazon This is the little brother to the GoPro Hero11 Black, which offers very similar features – but just doesn't have a screen on either the front or the back. As such it is designed for sticking on helmets, on skateboards and such - and it offers two sets of mounting fingers to help you get it into position.